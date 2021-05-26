Construction scheduled to begin June 1 on I-94 Business Loop south to Expressway Bridge

BISMARCK, N.D. - Construction is scheduled to begin Tuesday, June 1, on Interstate 94 near Mandan/Bismarck from I-94 Business Loop south to the Expressway Bridge.

The project will consist of removing the remaining grass median on I-94 Business Loop south of I-94 to the McKenzie Interchange and installing a concrete median barrier. The concrete median barrier is a safety improvement to help prevent vehicles from crossing over into oncoming traffic.

Repairs will also be made to the Expressway Bridge deck.

Flaggers will be present during certain phases of the project. The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph throughout the work zone and short delays are expected. The project is expected to be complete mid-September.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

