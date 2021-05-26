Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 587 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,404 in the last 365 days.

$6.5 Million Approved to Acquire 31 Flood-Prone Properties in Pender County

The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved more than $6.5 million to eliminate flood risks at 31 repetitively damaged properties in Pender County.

The 31 homes are located in Currie, Rocky Point, Hampstead, Burgaw and Willard. All of the properties are susceptible to flooding from several sources including Moores, Beckys and Holly Shelter creeks, the Cape Fear and Northeast Cape Fear rivers and the Atlantic Ocean.

Funding from FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program became available after Hurricane Florence in 2018. The state will use the funds to acquire the properties and convert them to open space in order to conserve natural floodplain functions. 

“The completion of FEMA’s review and approval of the program is good news for these property owners and the communities where they live,” said Steve McGugan, State Hazard Mitigation Officer. “The next step is for the state and local governments to move through the procurement of a contractor, which will take a couple of months to complete. Once there is a contractor in place, they will need to mobilize and set up their final project management timeline so property owners can be advised on the approximate date work will be completed on their property.”

FEMA’s share for this project is $4,913,358 and the state’s share is $1,637,786. FEMA reimburses 75 percent of eligible project costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to local governments. 

Funding from the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program is used by states to mitigate future hazards, which can include projects to help communities eliminate or reduce disaster-related damage.

For more information on North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Florence, visit ncdps.gov/Florence and FEMA.gov/Disaster/4393. Follow us on Twitter: @NCEmergency and @FEMARegion4.

You just read:

$6.5 Million Approved to Acquire 31 Flood-Prone Properties in Pender County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.