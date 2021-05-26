$6.5 Million Approved to Acquire 31 Flood-Prone Properties in Pender County

The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved more than $6.5 million to eliminate flood risks at 31 repetitively damaged properties in Pender County.

The 31 homes are located in Currie, Rocky Point, Hampstead, Burgaw and Willard. All of the properties are susceptible to flooding from several sources including Moores, Beckys and Holly Shelter creeks, the Cape Fear and Northeast Cape Fear rivers and the Atlantic Ocean.

Funding from FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program became available after Hurricane Florence in 2018. The state will use the funds to acquire the properties and convert them to open space in order to conserve natural floodplain functions.

“The completion of FEMA’s review and approval of the program is good news for these property owners and the communities where they live,” said Steve McGugan, State Hazard Mitigation Officer. “The next step is for the state and local governments to move through the procurement of a contractor, which will take a couple of months to complete. Once there is a contractor in place, they will need to mobilize and set up their final project management timeline so property owners can be advised on the approximate date work will be completed on their property.”

FEMA’s share for this project is $4,913,358 and the state’s share is $1,637,786. FEMA reimburses 75 percent of eligible project costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to local governments.

Funding from the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program is used by states to mitigate future hazards, which can include projects to help communities eliminate or reduce disaster-related damage.

For more information on North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Florence, visit ncdps.gov/Florence and FEMA.gov/Disaster/4393. Follow us on Twitter: @NCEmergency and @FEMARegion4.