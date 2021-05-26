Cultivating Coast-to-Coast Connections: How CoastFi Leads the IoT Revolution
CoastFi, the Nation’s Premier Antenna Company, is Providing Data for Authorized IoT Smart Devices Through Their Network of LoRaWAN GatewaysNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern society sits amid a digital revolution that continues to redefine human interaction, business models, education, and everything in between. In the past two decades alone, modern technology has changed immensely to harness the power of a desktop computer in the palm of a hand. As technology continues to advance, communication follows. Leading the IoT revolution is Coast Fi, the nation’s premier antenna company. CoastFi implements the power of collaborative communities to provide data for approved IoT devices across the nation.
CoastFi’s strategic hotspot devices use a portion of WiFi rented from participating households to generate coverage for IoT devices in range. Participants are compensated $100 for simply setting up a hotspot in their home to help power their communities; with the opportunity to generate unlimited commission for referrals.
To prioritize user safety above all else, CoastFi hotspots receive firmware updates regularly to maintain strict privacy standards and intrusion defense. Only authorized devices are permitted to access the network, to protect participating households from unauthorized third-party use.
Each hotspot transmits very small bits of encrypted data, between 24 and 50kb at a time, to maintain internet speed without driving up electricity costs. Participating households average just a few GB per month while providing their local community with the data required to carry out daily tasks and purpose-driven initiatives.
The CoastFi program is a groundbreaking development in the IoT revolution, giving power back to businesses while providing everyday Americans the opportunity to earn unlimited supplemental income. Currently available in 118 cities throughout 34 states, CoastFi is rapidly expanding operations to bring its one-of-a-kind program to communities and cities of all sizes.
Through proof of concept, commitment to collaboration, and the power of purpose; CoastFi and the American people are working together to provide data to IoT devices from coast to coast.
To learn more about CoastFi, please visit: https://www.coastfi.com
About CoastFi
CoastFi is a BBB Accredited business founded in New York in 2019 that is building a nationwide, coast-to-coast network of LoRaWAN gateways to provide internet connection for Internet of Things (IoT) smart devices. CoastFi aims to provide Internet of Things coverage from Coast to Coast nationwide and be at the forefront of the IoT revolution. CoastFi acts as the affordable “antenna company” for local businesses, providing coverage for IoT devices, pulled from various Hotspot renters in the area. These WiFi renters are compensated $100 per year for hosting a CoastFi Hotspot and can continue to earn supplemental passive income for each referral.
