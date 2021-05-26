Vermont State Police Press Release: arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B101919
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: Troop B-East BCI, Westminster
CONTACT#: 802 722 4600
DATE/TIME: 5-16-21 2100
INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Center, Springfield VT
ACCUSED: Gregory M. Sierras
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Southern State Correctional Center, Springfield VT
VICTIM: Southern State Correctional Officer Antwone Matthews
Age: 36
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Beginning on May 19 2021 Vermont State Police began an investigation into an allegation of a guard being assaulted by an inmate at Southern State Correctional Center. Investigation revealed that on 5-16-2021 at about 9 PM, inmate Gregory M. Sierras assaulted a correctional officer by punching his face. The officer sustained minor injury.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 6-15-21 1330
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Center
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.