Vermont State Police Press Release: arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B101919

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson                            

STATION: Troop B-East BCI, Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802 722 4600

 

DATE/TIME: 5-16-21 2100

INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Center, Springfield VT

 

ACCUSED: Gregory M. Sierras                                                

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Southern State Correctional Center, Springfield VT

 

VICTIM: Southern State Correctional Officer Antwone Matthews

Age: 36

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

Beginning on May 19 2021 Vermont State Police began an investigation into an allegation of a guard being assaulted by an inmate at Southern State Correctional Center.  Investigation revealed that on 5-16-2021 at about 9 PM, inmate Gregory M. Sierras assaulted a correctional officer by punching his face.  The officer sustained minor injury. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6-15-21 1330           

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Center   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

