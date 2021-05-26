Vermont State Police Press Release: arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B101919

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: Troop B-East BCI, Westminster

CONTACT#: 802 722 4600

DATE/TIME: 5-16-21 2100

INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Center, Springfield VT

ACCUSED: Gregory M. Sierras

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Southern State Correctional Center, Springfield VT

VICTIM: Southern State Correctional Officer Antwone Matthews

Age: 36

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Beginning on May 19 2021 Vermont State Police began an investigation into an allegation of a guard being assaulted by an inmate at Southern State Correctional Center. Investigation revealed that on 5-16-2021 at about 9 PM, inmate Gregory M. Sierras assaulted a correctional officer by punching his face. The officer sustained minor injury.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6-15-21 1330

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Center

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.