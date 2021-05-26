Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Two Maine Educators Receive Recognition for Innovative Strategies in Teaching History

Mr. Logan Landry of Bruce M. Whittier Middle School in Poland and Mr. Benjamin Hale of John Bapst Memorial High School in Bangor were named “Teacher of the Year” by National History Day (NHD) in Maine and nominated for the Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year award in the junior and senior divisions, respectively, of the National History Day National Contest. This award is sponsored by Patricia Behring in recognition of the pivotal role teachers play in the lives of students.

To be nominated for this award, Mr. Landry and Mr. Hale have demonstrated commitment to engaging their students in historical learning through innovative uses of primary sources, implementation of active learning strategies to foster historical thinking skills, and participation in National History Day. Mr. Landry and Mr. Hale are leading examples for their peers and an invaluable resource for their students.

One national winner in each division will be selected by a committee of experienced teachers and historians, and announced on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the NHD National Contest Awards Ceremony to be held virtually due to COVID-19. All nominees will receive $500 as a result of their nominations, and the two national winners will receive $10,000.

Mr. Landry and Mr. Hale clearly demonstrate creative teaching methods to engage their students with history, and help them make exciting discoveries about the past.

 

