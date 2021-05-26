CR 876 Grayson County

PARIS - Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that crews will begin replacing the bridge at CR 876 and Yellow Bridge Road on June 16, weather permitting.

Stateline Construction LLC, Texarkana, Texas, was granted 58 working days to complete this project valued at more than $334,000. The work will occur at the branch of Pilot Grove Creek to Yellow Bridge Road on CR 876, officials said.

Road closures will be present while this construction project is underway. The anticipated completion date of this bridge replacement project is October 2021, officials said.

Motorists who travel frequently in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking or car audio or navigation systems.