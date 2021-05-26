Sign, Safety Project Hunt County

PARIS - Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that crews will begin placing advance warning and chevron signs and installing edge and centerline markings on several roads in Hunt County beginning June 1.

Contractor Talbran Enterprises LLC was granted 80 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $636,000. Contractor crews will install advance warning signs for curves, directional chevron signs, install new profile edge line and centerline markings, and apply safety treatments to fixed objects.

This work will occur at various locations on FM 36; on FM 1570 from State Highway 66 to I-30; on FM 1564 from State Highway 34 to US 69; and on FM 751 from State Highway 276 to FM 429.

Motorists who travel frequently in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking or car audio or navigation systems.