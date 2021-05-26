ODESSA – A district seal coat project begins Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in the Odessa District of TxDOT. Approximately 190 miles of roads in eight counties will be worked on in through mid-June.

Each year the Odessa District seal coats select roads as part of a program to prolong the life of the roads. Seal coating offers three major benefits: it protects the road base by keeping water from seeping in; it seals cracks and stops them from spreading; and it provides a new surface which improves safety.

It is likely that loose rocks will be encountered in the work zones during the seal coat process. Motorists are urged to find alternate routes if possible and avoid work zones. Loose rocks may be present after work is completed as well.

Pilot cars and flaggers will be used frequently due to necessary lane closures. Wait times will vary depending on the amount of traffic. Motorists should obey any pilot cars, warning signs, or flaggers they encounter. Slower speeds are also advised. If possible, motorists should find alternate routes.

The following locations are scheduled to be seal coated. It is difficult to predict exact dates for each location and scheduled dates are subject to change pending weather and other unforeseen circumstances. The locations and tentative schedule are:

May 25-26

Terrell County: 32.9 miles of RM 2400 from the Pecos County line to Highway 349.

May 25-27

Pecos County: 23 miles of the Interstate 10 frontage roads from 2.1 miles east of Highway 190 to the Pecos River (Crockett County line).

May 27

Terrell County: 18.2 miles of RM 2886 from the Pecos County line to RM 2400.

May 28

Reeves County: 3 miles of Highway 17 from 0.1 miles east of FM 3078 to the Jeff Davis County line.

May 28 and June 1

Ward County: 14.7 miles of Highway 115 from Spur 57 to FM 1776.

May 28 and June 1-22

Pecos County: 33.5 miles of the Interstate 10 frontage roads from Highway 67 to RM 2886.

June 1-2

Ward County: 11.2 miles of Spur 57 from Interstate 20 to Business Interstate 20.

June 2

Ward County: 7.7 miles of FM 1233 from Highway 18 to Crane County line.

June 3

Ector County: 8.8 miles of FM 1936 from Highway 158 to Highway 302.

June 3-4

Ector/Crane counties: 7.2 miles of FM 1601 from I-20 to Highway 329.

June 4

Ector County: 5.9 miles of FM 866 from Highway 158 to Highway 302.

June 5

Andrews County: 6.8 miles of FM 181 from Highway 115 to the Midland County line.

These dates are only offered as a general guide and are for the seal coat operation only. A striping crew will follow in each location a few days later.

Ronald R. Wagner & Co. LLC of Kendalia won the project with a bid of a little more than $6.64 million.