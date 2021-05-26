I-79 Overnight Drilling Begins Thursday Night in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight lane restrictions on Interstate 79 in South Fayette and Collier townships and Bridgeville Borough, Allegheny County will begin Thursday night, May 27 weather permitting.

Overnight lane restrictions on I-79 in both directions will occur weeknights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Alpine Road and Prestley Road through mid-July. Crews from Armstrong Drilling will conduct drilling operations. No work will occur on Memorial Day.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #