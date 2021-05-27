Don't Let A Lack Of RV Battery Power Ruin Your Memorial Day Weekend

CTEK’s onboard charging system, featuring the D250SE and SMARTPASS 120S, are designed to give RV owners the power and reliability they need, when they need it.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spooky stories around the campfire seldom mention battery woes, but RV owners know a lack of power can hamper their weekend fun. CTEK’s onboard charging system - featuring the D250SE and SMARTPASS 120S - gives RV owners the power and reliability they need, when they need it.

“The three-day Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to the summer camping season, and this year RVing is expected to be more popular than ever,” said Bobbie DuMelle, executive vice president of CTEK North America.

After a year of staying at home, COVID fatigue means Americans are ready to get out and enjoy the open road. The popularity of RVing has been on the rise for several years, but the 2020 pandemic accelerated the trend.

RV dealerships across the country have seen an influx of first-time buyers and coupled with limited supplies and backorders some dealerships have struggled to keep up with demand. Industry experts say the demand for RVs is expected to continue.

For those on the go, an RV motorhome is a home away from home, and, as such, home comforts are expected. But what happens when the battery supply can’t keep up with user demand? Lights won’t switch on, heating and cooling systems don’t operate, slide-outs can’t work, the fridge fails to keep food cold and critical systems lack the necessary power to operate.

To adventurers who want to escape off-grid, the ability to charge from alternative power sources like wind or solar becomes essential.

RVs typically have two main types of batteries - starter and service.

A starter battery (sometimes called a chassis battery) is used to start an RV’s engine. The high power density of a starter battery means it’s able to release large amounts of power quickly.

In contrast, an RV’s service batteries (also known as deep-cycle or house batteries) provide a steady amount of current over a long period of time to power everything from kitchen appliances and televisions to lights and smoke detectors.

CTEK’s D250SE is a fully automatic, five-step charger, and the SMARTPASS 120S is a 120 amp fully automatic power management solution. Together, they’re a powerful 140 amp off-road solution for recreational vehicles that don’t have access to grid power or need to charge batteries quickly between jobs.

The D250SE uses award-winning Swedish technology to charge, condition and maintain any type of 12 volt lead-acid or lithium service battery from 40-300Ah. It’s designed to work with smart alternators and continues to operate if the smart alternator is shut off, but the vehicle has access to solar or wind power. It can charge from a solar panel and the alternator in parallel using its built-in regulator to save fuel.

SMARTPASS 120S has a Battery Guard function to protect the service battery and ensure critical functions like emergency lights and communications systems always have the power they need and take priority over non-critical consumers. Battery Guard protects the service battery from total discharge and built-in over-temperature protection reduces charge current before the battery temperature gets too high.

SMARTPASS 120S has Start Assistance, which means the engine can be started using power from the service battery if the starter battery is flat. Battery separation also replaces diodes and VSR relays.

“CTEK’s D250SE and SMARTPASS 120S onboard charging system is a smart, powerful and flexible battery management system that gives RV owners peace of mind and the power they need,” said DuMelle. “RV owners are able to camp with confidence.”

To purchase the D250SE and SMARTPASS 120S or any other CTEK battery charger or accessories, visit www.smartercharger.com.

ABOUT CTEK, INC.

* CTEK is a leading global brand in the care and maintenance of vehicle batteries. CTEK's unparalleled knowledge and continuous investment in innovation means they push the boundaries of research and development to bring new and unique battery charging technologies to the global market.

* CTEK offers the market high-quality, reliable chargers and accessories that are effective, easy to use (plug and play) and, most importantly, safe (for the user, the vehicle electronics, the battery, and the charger).

* With products and solutions for 12 & 24 volt lead-acid & lithium (12 V LiFePO4) as well as Electrical Vehicle batteries, CTEK products are designed and tested to deliver maximum performance for all battery charging needs.

* CTEK sells over one million battery chargers each year across the globe and regularly tops the chart in independent battery charger tests.

* CTEK supplies chargers to the world’s most recognized manufacturers including Audi, Bentley, BMW, Camaro, Cadillac, Corvette, Ferrari, Ford, Jaguar, Maserati, McLaren, Mercedes, Porsche, and Rolls-Royce.

* For more information about CTEK, INC. visit www.ctek.com