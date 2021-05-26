The Clean Earth Project Opens Flagship Store On Thames Street
First 'Brick & Mortar' Location Opens Memorial Day Weekend in NewportNEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Clean Earth Project Opens Flagship Store On Thames Street
First 'Brick & Mortar' Location Opens Memorial Day Weekend in Newport
NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND—Nine years ago, a local family who is deeply concerned about the health of our environment, began a journey to do something about it. Ashley Lionetti, her brother, Chris Fitzpatrick, and their Dad, James Fitzpatrick, set out looking for people and organizations who share a similar passion for a cleaner world. They derived inspiration by traveling across the country, working side-by-side with many environmental organizations who shared the same vision. They visited towns and communities, engaging with volunteers, assisting them in their cleanup efforts. "Growing up, we spent summers in Rhode Island. It is a place that is near and dear to our heart and we always dreamed of one day putting down roots here. Throughout the past two years of creating our eco-friendly lifestyle brand for people who love the outdoors and our environment, we felt it was the right time to open up a 'brick and mortar' store. It only made sense for us to open our flagship store in Rhode Island," says, Ashley Lionetti.
All sales of their apparel go towards The Clean Earth project's cleanup initiatives. The 100 percent recycled line has t-shirts, sweatshirts and classic long sleeves made from 50% up cycled cotton and 50% plastic water bottles. The sport long sleeve shirts are made from 100% recycled water bottles. 8 water bottles are used to make one shirt. Half of the items carried are from 100 recycled materials.
The public is welcome!
Saturday, 5/29/21, 1pm: Ribbon Cutting
Sunday, 5/30/21: 15% off all in store purchases
Monday, 5/31/21: In-store giveaways all day
The Clean Earth Project, 468 Thames Street, Newport, RI 02840
For more info: www.thecleanearthproject.com
MEDIA CONTACT: Jerome Cleary 310 920-2424 JeromeCleary@aol.com
Jerome Cleary
PublicityandMarketing.com
+1 310-920-2424
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn