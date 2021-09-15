The Clean Earth Project Supports International Coastal Cleanup Day
On Saturday Sept. 18th, 2021, a Connecticut family's The Clean Earth Project, father Jim Fitzpatrick, son Chris and daughter Ashley will be supporting the day.
It all started in 1990 when my father had a conversation with a friend on how they both, independently, noticed workers struggling to pick up trash and debris on the highways.”STRATFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Clean Earth Project will be celebrating this Saturday September 18th International Coastal CleanUp Day which encourages people to rid beaches of trash that litter the world’s coastlines. It has become a global movement with 6 million volunteers across 90 countries doing their part to keep the coastlines clean. The Clean Earth Project is run by a Stratford, Connecticut family, father Jim Fitzpatrick, son Chris and daughter Ashley will be supporting the day with their well known: The Clean Earth Project. Throughout the year volunteers from The Clean Earth Project participate in cleaning up the ocean’s beaches. This organization has ongoing cleanup events in different cities and states throughout the year.
— Ashley Lionetti
The family saw an opportunity to create “The Clean Earth Project” that was born out of their everyday hard work along with their clever invention of a time saving cleanup tool: “Trash Bagger.” The Clean Earth Project started 3 years ago as the family set out looking for inspiration and traveled across the country. They worked side-by-side many environmental organizations that shared the same vision and passion they had. They visited with towns and communities as they engaged with their volunteers, assisting them in their cleanup efforts. Their vast knowledge on how to pick up litter and debris properly is how The Clean Earth Project rose to the top as the premier environmental litter cleanup company. The Clean Earth Project is making a huge impact by raising awareness for litter issues with everyone’s help to create a cleaner, sustainable future.
For this creative Connecticut family, taking out the trash has taken on a whole new meaning. Jim Fitzpatrick, the father and his two children, Chris and Ashley, are making their mark with a speedier way to change how we clean up the planet. First came their one of a kind invention, “The Trash Bagger,” which solves problems that happen because of manual labor. Previously, collecting stray pieces of paper and debris on the ground was labor intensive, difficult and prone to error. “The Trash Bagger” is a lightweight, hand-held device designed to improve the way litter is picked up by keeping the mouth of a trash bag open as each piece of trash is grabbed; allowing users to easily deposit all types of litter more efficiently under better sanitary conditions. Productivity is therefore increased.
“It all started in 1990 when my father had a conversation with a friend on how they both, independently, noticed workers struggling to pick up trash and debris on the highways, says Ashley. It wasn’t until 1992 that my father had drawings and a prototype made.” On February 7, 2010 the family was watching the first TV episode of “Undercover Boss.” The episode, starring Larry O'Donnell, the COO of Waste Management, was given the task to pick up papers that were blowing around on a landfill site. He was given a bag and picks to aid him. Ultimately, Mr. O'Donnell was fired from his job because he was unable to hold the bag open long enough to put the windblown litter into it. Mr. O’Donnell kept asking, "Is there a trick to keep the trash from blowing out of the bag?" The family coincidentally was all watching this TV show from different locations and called each other as they remembered the invention the dad came up with 18 years prior.
The very next day, Jim, Chris and Ashley started to work again to revive their invention. With constant work and tweaking of the product along with a patent attorney, they eventually received two patents, a trademark and copyright protection. "The Trash Grabber" was then brought to market in 2011 at the American Public Works Association conference in Denver, Colorado. Originally it was called The Garbo Grabber it then was re-named as “The Trash Bagger” in 2018 when Ashley took over this company.
