OneStream Networks Adds PSTN Global Coverage for Cisco Webex Calling, Meetings & Teams Services to Australia/New Zealand
EINPresswire.com/ -- OneStream Networks provides businesses worldwide with extensive global coverage, including local, national, toll-free, and international services. The global telecommunication provider is now expanding its range even further with the addition of the Australia to their Global PSTN telephony, cloud-based PBX voice services, and Cisco Webex Calling/Meetings/Teams collaboration. The addition of the Australia, New Zealand region means OneStream Networks’ customers can now enjoy coverage in 50+ countries across the globe.
As recent history has proven, effective communications have never been more crucial. Businesses across the globe had to quickly react to remote working measures, ensuring that staff could continue to liaise with each other and clients. The extended reach facilitated by OneStream Networks provides businesses with excellent opportunities to grow and access new markets by working remotely and reaching a diverse customer base.
“We are very pleased to be able to expand our already extensive coverage even further with the addition of the Australia/New Zealand region. We understand that to succeed and prosper in today’s global environment, businesses need telecommunication services they can trust. That is why we are proud to provide our clients with proven and substantial coverage, helping them to connect with customers wherever they may be based. “says Brian Skidmore, CMO and EVP Sales at OneStream Networks.
As a Cisco Service Provider partner, OneStream Networks provides global PSTN telephony through Cisco’s secure Webex Calling platform, offering full enterprise calling, PBX features and Contact Center services. With all PSTN services run on OneStream’s natively integrated, global voice network, OneStream Networks addresses medium and large enterprises with a global cloud calling solution that offers low latency, security and scalability utilizing a single Cisco Flex license plan, from a single service provider.
OneStream Networks is now selling into and delivering Cisco Webex Calling, Webex Meetings and Webex Teams service globally in 50+ countries. Webex Calling, Meetings and Teams provided by OneStream Networks allows customers to have a complete suite of communications and collaboration tools and are available through Cisco's FLEX licensing plan enabling cost-effective migration and options for current and new Cisco customers.
About OneStream Networks
OneStream Networks, a Cisco Premier Partner, is purpose-built for enterprise-grade cloud-based SIP trunking, unified communications, contact center services, data networking and security services. With availability in 200+ countries, global strategic peering networks, geo-redundant POPs, and multi-provider SD-WAN and MPLS transport options, OneStream delivers unparalleled scope and reach for advanced cloud-based Voice, Unified Communications, Contact Center, Data and Security. OneStream has become the standard for enterprise customers, VARs, and agents looking to create cost-savings, consolidation, vendor reduction and simplified management of single site and multi-site, multi-national applications. Customers and VARs/Agents count on OneStream for certified voice and data solutions and best-in-class performance, reliability, and support. For more information, visit their website.
About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at thenetwork.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.
Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.
Brian Skidmore
