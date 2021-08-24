GoDaddy Partner Offers Discounted Domains and Hosting
Minorities still hesitant to trust the digital real estate space by owning domain names and professional emails, 3umph Studios is working to change that
The internet is becoming the town square for the global village of tomorrow”ATLANTA , GA, USA, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most recently Triumph Studios hit a wall when encountering long term minority business owners who do not see the value in purchasing domain names and building a web presence when their businesses have been operating so long without using any digital services. When mentioning this to a recent Georgia business owner of a local restaurant, who asked to remain anonymous he said, “Oh, I’m scared of that thing called the internet. Someone could steal my businesses information right from under me. You know those hackers. I’ll stick with word of mouth and handing out flyers.”
Triumph Studios (3umphStudios) in partnership with GoDaddy is offering discounted domains and website hosting for small business owners as a way to increase their digital footprint during a time when an online presence is essential to stay afloat in today’s business climate.
Gone are the days when ones livelihood could simply thrive on word of mouth customers. It is essential to purchase a domain name so that your businesses brand is consistent. In some cases, one’s domain name is purchased and must be bought back at a higher price when all it takes is buying an annual domain name before a competitor takes it.
Founder, Jeral Clyde II (U.S. Air Force Veteran) and his wife Elizabeth Clyde are on a mission to help increase awareness in minority communities by offering a 15% off discount (Code: 3UMPH) when users register for an annual domain name with prices beginning at just $25. The urgency in increasing a digital footprint for minority businesses involves a harsh lesson that the pandemic has taught us, which is at any moment your foot traffic can shut down and you need a digital business to stay in contact and increase visibility.
3umphStudios offers website domains, SSL, SEO, professional email, with a high speed presence and a Wordpress website building component. Now, when it comes to millennial business owners the value of a digital footprint is immediately understood. Take husband and wife team, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas operating a gourmet catering business in Atlanta known as CheeseBoxx. They trusted 3umphStudios with their brand and as their orders increased by the hundreds per day by having a digital package with 3umphStudios their supply was able to meet the demand.
Mrs. Thomas said, “Triumph Studios knew exactly what we needed right when we needed it. We don’t have to pay hosting to Square Space because our site was built from Wordpress. They offer everything under one digital roof and it made everything easier. Now I track orders from our website instead of having to check social media direct messages. I get real time notifications. I’m so relieved. Go Digital with Triumph Studios.”
3umphStudios digital package consist of domain name claim and search, SEO, hosting, professional email, and Wordpress SSL.
Head on over to 3umphStudios and use the code: 3Umph at checkout for all of your digital services. Go Digital with 3umphStudios and don’t look back!
