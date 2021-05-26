Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority will meet virtually June 2

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

WHAT: The Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority (MSCA), tasked with overseeing the building and operation of a utility tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac, will meet to discuss past and ongoing exploratory and planning work for the tunnel. The authority's full agenda is available online.

WHO: MSCA members Enbridge representatives Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) support staff Interested members of the public

WHEN: Wednesday, June 2, 2021 1 p.m.

WHERE: Due to concerns about gathering large groups that might speed the transmission of COVID-19, the MSCA is meeting virtually on the Microsoft Teams platform under provisions of Mackinac County's resolution and extension of a Local State of Emergency.

The meeting will be available for public viewing through YouTube (with closed captioning) at https://youtu.be/aRAa-0zjsCI and Livestream at https://livestream.com/mdot/mscameeting06022021.

The public is encouraged to address authority members by using the sign-up function provided in the online public comment form. Public comments will be scheduled in the order they are received through the sign-up function, limited to three minutes per comment within the allotted time for the meeting until 4 p.m. Written comments received by 10 a.m. June 2, will be shared with authority members in advance of the meeting. All written public comments received in the online comment form until the conclusion of the meeting will be posted with the approved meeting minutes.

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. To make a request, contact Orlando Curry at 517-241-7462 or CurryO@Michigan.gov as soon as possible before the meeting.

BACKGROUND: The tunnel will house a replacement segment for the Enbridge Line 5 light oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines that currently sit on the bottom of the Straits and will accommodate other utilities to improve infrastructure connections between the peninsulas. MSCA will own the tunnel after it has been built and will provide independent oversight throughout its life.