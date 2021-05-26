US-31 resurfacing starts Tuesday between US-12 and the state line
COUNTY: Berrien
HIGHWAY: US-31
CLOSEST
START DATE: Tuesday, June 1, 2021
ESTIMATED END DATE: Monday, Aug. 30, 2021
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be resurfacing 6.5 miles of US-31 from the Michigan/Indiana state line to US-12 in Berrien County. The $987,000 investment includes crack sealing, patching, and chip sealing.
For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will preserve the pavement and extend the life of the roadway. Ride quality and safety will be improved for motorists.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Single-lane closures on US-31.