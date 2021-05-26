Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 584 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,404 in the last 365 days.

US-31 resurfacing starts Tuesday between US-12 and the state line

Contact: Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Berrien

HIGHWAY: US-31

CLOSEST CITY: Niles

START DATE: Tuesday, June 1, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Monday, Aug. 30, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be resurfacing 6.5 miles of US-31 from the Michigan/Indiana state line to US-12 in Berrien County. The $987,000 investment includes crack sealing, patching, and chip sealing.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will preserve the pavement and extend the life of the roadway. Ride quality and safety will be improved for motorists.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Single-lane closures on US-31.

You just read:

US-31 resurfacing starts Tuesday between US-12 and the state line

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.