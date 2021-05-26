Need a Handyman? Try The Total Toolbox

Your Total Home Repair and Fix-It Specialist

HARLEYSVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone knows it’s almost impossible to find skilled, honest craftsmen to tackle those nagging handyman projects around the house. Until now. The Total Toolbox is a one-stop shop for interior and exterior home repair, maintenance, and installation needs.

The company was started by a master craftsman and general contractor with over 40 years of experience in the home building and remodeling industry who recognized the challenge that homeowners face making minor repairs. Whether it’s a leaky toilet, patching drywall, or even installing an EV charging station in the garage, The Total Toolbox provides trained, insured, and licensed professionals to tackle everything on your honey-do list.

Recently, the company launched its new website (https://www.thetotaltoolbox.com/handyman-home-repair-services), and is proud to offer services to homeowners in Montgomery, Chester, Bucks, and Delaware Counties in Pennsylvania.

The goal is to ease the burden on homeowners and provide electrical, plumbing, painting, and other handyman repairs fast and affordable. The company’s goal is 100% client satisfaction and the whole team is committed to being punctual, professional, and competitively priced.

“You shouldn’t have to pay an arm and a leg to repair a leaky toilet,” said Robert Sheasley, company co-founder and co-owner. “We take pride in helping people beautify their homes, whether it’s fixing a deck or a fence, painting touch-ups, replacing some broken tiles, or installing a new ceiling fan.”

The company handles all plumbing and electrical issues as well as exterior and interior repairs. Their certified electricians can tackle any job, including installing electric vehicle fast chargers. The Total Toolbox also works with Real Estate professionals to make pre- and post-sale repairs, home inspection punch lists, and code violation repairs. The company is accredited by the Better Business Bureau.

“We’re your total home repair and fix-it specialist and we love what we do,” said Robert. “Pick up the phone and give us a call or visit the website to request an estimate. We look forward to working with you to make your home great.”

The Total Toolbox is headquartered in Harleysville, PA. Contact the team at (844) 222-6959 or visit https://www.thetotaltoolbox.com/handyman-home-repair-services.

