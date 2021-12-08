The Total Toolbox Launches Electric Vehicle Charging at Home

How to Install a Level 2 Home EV Charging Station Safely

HARLEYSVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Driving an electric vehicle (EV) is one of the best ways to protect the environment. As more and more EV drivers hit the road, it is just as important to ensure that the vehicles are charged properly when in the home. There are a few ways to charge at home and each has its pros and cons.

All plug-in EVs are outfitted with Level 1 Charging, which allows you to plug directly into a standard household 120-volt outlet. While charging takes longer at this level, providing about five miles of range per hour of charging, it’s typically enough for many daily drive patterns.

However, if you commute or your driving requirements demand faster charging times and quicker turnaround, you’ll need a licensed electrician to install a Level 2 charging station at your home. Even if you’re planning to use a Level 1 charging cord, it’s a good idea to have a certified electrician inspect your home’s electrical wiring before your first charge.

Charging at Level 2 is faster than at Level 1 and requires a professionally installed charging station that’s either hard wired or a cord-set compatible with a 240-volt outlet. Charging at this level can yield 12-80 miles of range per hour. There are quite a few companies that specialize in installing home EV charging stations. “When working with your electrician it’s important to keep a few things in mind, including: the type of EV you have; where you’ll park; the type and speed of charger you want; and the length of your charging cord,” advises Robert Sheasley, a general contractor and the owner of The Total Toolbox, a handyman and home repair specialist which employs a team of certified electricians with years of experience.

EV owners may also qualify for reduced rates on electric bills as well as rebates for installing a home charging station. It’s also important to note that charging installation costs will vary significantly according to the type of installation, equipment, and any other electrical work required in the home.

“Charging station location and metering arrangements may also affect your initial costs,” said Sheasley.

