USA Wheelchair Football League Expanding to Nine Cities
Growth to support 100 veterans and adults with disabilities thanks to generous support from the NFL-Bob Woodruff Foundation Salute to Service Partnership
This expansion brings the American game we love to more communities and more participants. It allows more athletes to be able to speak about their football experience in terms of today.”ROCKVILLE, MD, USA, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The USA Wheelchair Football League (USAWFL), a program of Move United, is more than doubling its reach for the 2021 season, expanding from four to nine cities. The expansion highlights Move United’s commitment to provide athletes with disabilities opportunities to push beyond what’s possible and compete at the highest level of sport.
Founded with four teams in Chicago, Los Angeles, Kansas City, and Phoenix, in 2019, the USAWFL’s growth expands programming to teams in Birmingham, Alabama, Buffalo, New York, Cleveland, Ohio, Tampa, Florida, and New Orleans, Louisiana. This opportunity will allow more than 100 veterans and adults with disabilities the opportunity to participate in America’s favorite sport, proving that football really is for all.
“Hillsborough County Adaptive Sports is excited to join the USA Wheelchair Football League for the 2021 season. This program provides our Veterans and athletes with disabilities the opportunity to compete against the best adaptive football players in the country as well as develop the teamwork, dedication and resilience that football teaches,” said Mary Cales with Hillsborough County Adaptive Sports
The expansion is made possible thanks to generous support from the NFL-Bob Woodruff Foundation Salute to Service partnership “Healthy Lifestyles and Creating Community” grant. In addition to supporting the USAWFL’s competitive teams, the grant provides opportunities for grassroots growth of the sport through coaching education and learn-to-play clinics.
“This expansion brings the American game we love to more communities and more participants. It allows more athletes to be able to speak about their football experience in terms of today. They don’t have to reference an activity they used to do. Rather, they can sit with their friends after a game and talk about how awesome it was to score the touchdown, or win the game, or be out on the field. Bringing sport back into a veteran’s life is the power that the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the NFL are doing through their increased support this year,” said Move United Executive Director Glenn Merry.
“We’re grateful to have partners like the NFL and Move United who understand that when veterans return from their military service, they don’t return to agencies or organizations—they come home to American communities. Veterans are our friends, neighbors, and colleagues; when they thrive, our communities thrive,” said Anne Marie Dougherty, Chief Executive Officer of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. “This expansion of the USAWFL represents our continued investment in veterans and the communities they call home. Together, we’re creating opportunities for veterans to redefine what’s possible.”
All nine teams will compete this fall in the inaugural USAWL season with two tournaments scheduled September 10-11 in Phoenix and October 30-31 in Chicago. More information about the league and opportunities to get involved can be found at usawfl.org.
