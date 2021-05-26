Ionic Partners Acquires Gigster – Investing in the Future of Work
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ionic Partners, LLC (“Ionic”), a leader in enterprise software and the future of work, today announced that it has acquired Gigster, Inc. (“Gigster”), to accelerate the vision of providing enterprises the ability to quickly develop custom software applications using an elastic, globally-connected workforce.
“Gigster has built a powerful platform that accelerates enterprise software development and will help us quickly rebuild the software products we acquire,” said Andy Tryba, Co-Founder and CEO of Ionic Partners. “We also share the vision that all future teams will be in the cloud and that high-skilled jobs should be accessible to anyone, anywhere around the world. Gigster will help us reach that global talent.”
Gigster helps Fortune 500 companies develop software applications with the speed of a startup, coupled with the quality and expertise of the most innovative institutions in the world.
Founded in 2015 and backed by investors Andreessen Horowitz, Redpoint Ventures, Greylock Partners, Sound Ventures, Y Combinator and others, Gigster has helped hundreds of businesses deliver thousands of innovative software products to their customers. The company dramatically speeds up the custom software development process by assembling teams of the best software engineering talent from anywhere in the world, then uses advanced technology to continuously calibrate on-time delivery. Gigster’s customers have experienced a ~90 percent success rate for software projects, versus a historical 70+% failure rate of digital transformation projects (as reported by McKinsey in 2018). They have also been 30% more cost-efficient in delivering projects.
The Gigster Talent Network boasts developers from universities such as MIT, Stanford, and Caltech, and companies like Google, Facebook, and Tesla. Gigster leverages the best talent from around the world to deliver software applications on-demand.
Ionic’s investment in Gigster will help expand Gigster’s ability to deliver enterprise applications to customers around the world. Additionally, adding Gigster to the Ionic Partners platform will enhance Ionic’s ability to identify, create, and unlock value in the software companies it invests in.
“At Ionic, we see so many software businesses led by exceptional entrepreneurs who want the opportunity to get back to being entrepreneurial. They understand that their skills and passion may be perfectly aligned for the first few chapters of their business building journey, but perhaps the next few chapters require a new perspective.” said Donald Park, Co-Founder and President of Ionic Partners. “Ionic provides that opportunity – we are entrepreneurs and operators first, and we specialize in writing the next chapter of a company’s journey.”
About Ionic Partners:
Led by a team of seasoned software operators, Ionic Partners acquires 2nd Chasm enterprise software businesses with strong core products and recurring revenue. Ionic creates extraordinary value through a product-led thesis, leveraging a cloud-first global workforce, building elastic infrastructure and business systems, and infusing world-class operating best practices into the daily workflow of their companies.
For more information, please visit www.ionicpartners.com or follow @IonicPartners on Twitter
About Gigster:
Gigster accelerates the delivery of digital transformation applications, giving companies the agility to thrive in a software-defined world. The Gigster platform delivers business impact with applications that matter at startup speed. Gigster's network of highly-skilled software developers, engineers, designers and product managers provides Fortune 500 companies and enterprise clients with access to the world's top technical talent from the best universities and companies around the world.
For more information, please visit www.gigster.com or follow @trygigster on Twitter.
