5/26/2021 REMINDER: Retaining Wall Project on Route 414 in Morris Township, Tioga County Begins Next Week

Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 414 in Morris Township, Tioga County are advised a retaining wall project continues in Morris Township, Tioga County. The project is located at the intersection of Wilson Hill Road and continues north for .58 miles towards Morris, Tioga County.

On Thursday, May 27, the contractor will spray a surface treatment for dust control along Wilson Hill Road. Work will be performed during evening hours.

In April, Route 414 was closed between Wilson Hill Road and Dixie Run Road in Morris Township, Tioga County, while the contractor LTT, Trucking, LLC, began work on retaining walls and roadway reconstruction, due to embankment failures between Babbs Creek and Route 414.

A detour using Wilson Hill Road, Route 4002 (Oregon Hill Road), English Run Road and Route 287 in Tioga and Lycoming Counties will be in place until mid-November, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution in the area.

LTT Trucking, LLC., is the primary contractor for this $4,900,000, three-year project, which is expected to be completed in 2022.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

