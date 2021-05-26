CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis Highlights Memorial Day Safety Tips

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is reminding Floridians to use the following safety tips for a safe and enjoyable Memorial Day. More than 37 million Americans are expected to travel during the Memorial Day weekend, with many making their way to the Sunshine State.

CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said, “Memorial Day is a time many across our state will gather to reflect on the heroism and bravery of the men and women of our armed forces who have paid the ultimate sacrifice serving our country. If you are hosting family and friends this holiday weekend, please keep safety in mind and don’t let an enjoyable time grilling out or boating turn tragic. By following a few safety tips, you can ensure you and your loved ones have a safe and fun Memorial Day weekend.”

Four Tips to Stay Safe this Memorial Day

1. Be Smart Around the Grill. If cooking with propane, always check the tank hose and connections for leaks before turning on the grill. Keep the grill away from homes, overhanging branches and decks. Put pets on leashes and make sure children are supervised when grilling.

2. Never Boat Under the Influence. According to the United States Coast Guard, alcohol is a principal impacting factor in fatal boating accidents. Make sure to follow all boating safety guidelines when operating a boat or personal watercraft.

3. Don’t Drive Distracted. Increased traffic will be on roadways this holiday weekend, and it critical to be focused while driving. Writing or sending a text removes your eyes from the road for five seconds, which could put your life and the lives of others in danger.

4. Use Approved Sparklers. Each year, the State Fire Marshal’s Office issues a list of approved sparklers. Only use sparklers under close adult supervision.

