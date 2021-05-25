2021-05-25 14:26:27.043 Mother Splits $1 Million Mega Millions Prize with Daughters

2021-05-25 14:26:27.043

Terry Mueth of St. Louis heard on the news that someone near her won a $1 million prize in the May 4 Mega Millions drawing. Mueth had purchased a ticket for the same drawing at Wallis Petroleum, 6161 Telegraph Road in Oakville, and texted her husband to joke about them winning.

“He said, ‘Maybe that’s us!’ and we both just laughed,” she said

However, when her husband went to check the ticket, he realized they were, in fact, the winners. The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn that night - 4, 27, 32, 57 and 63 – and he texted her right away to let her know the good news.

“I went, ‘Yeah right!’” she shared. “I thought it was just a joke. I told him I wouldn’t believe him until I saw it for myself.”

Even after seeing the confirmation herself, Mueth still couldn’t believe they had won.

“I just went, ‘holy cow!’” she said.

Mueth split the prize with her daughters, Jaclyn Foulk of St. Louis and Lindsay Proffer of Fenton.

Mega Millions is a bi-weekly Draw Game. Tuesday’s jackpot is estimated at $20 million.

In FY20, players in St. Louis County won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $29 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county, including programs, funding for local community colleges and universities.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.