Vegas Stronger Partners with UNLV and Implements Outcome Tracking for Treatment of Opioid-Use Disorders

In addition to providing a groundbreaking treatment model, the nonprofit is tracking results to determine correlation and causation of problems and solutions.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, U.S., May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vegas Stronger, the Las Vegas Nonprofit, has partnered with the University of Nevada, Las Vegas to provide tracking of outcomes for clients that are treated by the organization for opioid-use disorders. The initiative will be managed by Professor John Stuart Rabon and launched immediately.

“Vegas Stronger has implemented a unique, socially entrepreneurial model to address substance use disorders, mental illnesses and homelessness in Las Vegas,” said Vegas Stronger Cofounder David Marlon. “In addition to providing this groundbreaking treatment model, we are tracking the results and working with UNLV to determine both correlation and causation of the problems and the solutions. We are excited to be working with UNLV and Professor John Stuart Rabon to properly and transparently track outcomes.”

The purpose of the study is to evaluate treatment effectiveness of a program that offers a holistic and all-encompassing service and treatment strategy (including naltrexone, food, housing, counseling, and vocational training) to at-risk homeless populations with opioid use disorders. The organization requests every client who enters the Vegas Stronger treatment program to consider signing an informed consent to allow tracking and study of their participation in the “13 elements” and the 5 outcomes measurements, defined as (1) Self-reported drug use (2) Urinalysis Testing (3) Homelessness Status (4) Emotional wellbeing (Quality of Life) status (5) Employment status.

"UNLV School of Social Work has collaborated with Vegas Stronger in designing this research project, and will participate in analyzing the treatment outcomes data,” said An-Pyng Sun, professor in the UNLV School of Social Work. “It is hoped that the research results can ultimately benefit homeless individuals with opioid use disorder."

Rabon will be overseeing the data collection, analysis, and presentation process of all outcomes of individuals that are treated by Vegas Stronger, over the age of 18, and considered at-risk homeless diagnosed with an opioid-use disorder. This task includes ensuring the integrity of data collection for the “13 elements”, ensuring the 5 outcome measurements are empirically tracked, and the development and implementation of tracking a control group. Rabon comes to Vegas Stronger after nine years at Missouri State University.

“I can’t tell you how pleased and honored I am to be a part of Vegas Stronger,” said Professor John Stuart Rabon. “I am excited to be part of an organization with such an exemplary mission and work with spirited and enthusiastic people. The opportunity to further the mission of Vegas Stronger is a career highlight.”

The organization will not be sharing any patient-specific information, only showing trends, correlation, and causation from the Vegas Stronger method.

About Vegas Stronger

Vegas Stronger is a 501.c.3 foundation in Las Vegas, Nevada. Established in 2014 by David Marlon, the Foundation’s purpose is to bring about a systemic solution to the opioid addiction problem and homelessness in the United States, beginning with the Las Vegas Valley.

