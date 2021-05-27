Michelman & Omya Announce Canadian Distribution Agreement

Michelman - Omya Distribution Agreement

Michelman has announced a new distribution agreement with Omya, a global producer of calcium carbonate and a worldwide distributor of specialty chemicals.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelman is pleased to announce a new distribution agreement with Omya, a global producer of calcium carbonate and a worldwide distributor of specialty chemicals. Omya will be the exclusive distributor for Michelman's surface modifiers and wax emulsion product line to the paints and coating markets in Canada.

"We've partnered with Omya, partly due to their commitment to implementing sustainability throughout all areas of their company. Our purpose is Innovating a Sustainable Future, and Omya provides products from responsibly sourced materials to meet current and future generations' needs. Omya has the expertise to help customers excel in the diverse range of markets they serve with sustainable and responsible solutions. Furthermore, this agreement will enable us to enhance our presence in this region," added Eric Vrabel, Director of Sales for Michelman.

"We are excited for the opportunity to distribute Michelman surface modifiers and wax emulsion technologies into the paints and coatings markets. Michelman's products align with our industrial minerals and specialty chemicals distribution to effectively deliver customer solutions. Michelman is a leader in wax emulsion technology, and together we look forward to success providing value to our customers," stated Mark Fungfook, Product Manager, Construction USA & Canada. "Michelman's product portfolio offers customers a range of surface performance properties for paints and coatings applications in addition to opportunities in formulating, designing, and processing innovative and sustainable products."

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets. Leading manufacturers worldwide use the company's surface additives and polymeric binders to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is also well-known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings and digital printing press primers used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.

About Omya

Omya is a leading global producer of industrial minerals – mainly derived from calcium carbonate, dolomite and perlite – and a worldwide distributor of specialty chemicals. The company provides a wealth of innovative product solutions that contribute to its customers' competitiveness and productivity in multiple industries such as Construction, Paper & Board, Polymers, Food and Personal & Home Care. Omya further provides Environmental Solutions targeting the agriculture, water and energy markets.

Founded in 1884 in Switzerland, Omya has a global presence extending to more than 175 locations in over 50 countries with 9,000 employees. Omya provides added value products and services from responsibly sourced materials to meet the essential needs of current and future generations and is committed to implementing the principles of sustainability at all company levels.