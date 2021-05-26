Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HZO Vietnam Facility Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Third global facility to be certified by ISO for superior quality management

MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HZO, Inc., a global leader in world-class nanocoatings that safeguard electronics, electrical products, and critical applications in an ever-changing market, announced that the company's Vietnam facility received the ISO 9001:2015 certificate of registration to serve the company's diverse customers further.

"We are extremely proud with this achievement – completed in record time which requires both efficiency and dedication throughout a rigorous process that required the engagement of our entire organization and third-party validation," shared Quan Do Van, HZO’s Senior Director of Operations in Vietnam. "The certification demonstrates that we have both robust and defined procedures in place to ensure our services and products are delivered with quality as we continuously challenge ourselves to improve our offerings to meet or exceed the needs and expectations of our customers."

ISO 9001, the international benchmark for defining a quality management system (QMS), is the world's most widely recognized quality management standard administered by the International Organization for Standardization – a criterion for excellence currently in use by over one million organizations in the world. HZO's Vietnam location is the company's latest ISO certified global site; the others being China facilities, which acquired certification in 2019, and the company's headquarters in the United States, which received certification in 2020.

HZO's Vietnam facility in Bắc Ninh, Vietnam, opened in April 2020 to meet accelerated demand for protecting electronics from corrosion and water damage.

ABOUT HZO
HZO is a global leader and innovator in protective solutions that keep the world running with world-class nanocoatings that safeguard electronics, electrical products, and critical applications from the most demanding corrosive and liquid environments. The company delivers complete solutions to meet specific customer requirements by bringing together people, process, capital equipment, and material science while leveraging an extensive patent portfolio. Working with some of the largest companies across industries, including consumer electronics, IoT, medical device, and automotive, HZO enables better, more reliable, and more durable products that reduces costly returns, improves customer satisfaction, and drives overall brand value.
For additional information on HZO, visit hzo.com or contact us at sales@hzo.com or +1-877-757-4496
Contact: Ryan Moore, 919 439 0505 ex: 726, press@HZO.com

Patti Hill
Penman PR
+1 910-821-1436
email us here

HZO Vietnam Facility Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

