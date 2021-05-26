News Conference and Public Hearing Reparations and Black Wall Street: Assessing the Damage 100 Years Later
TULSA, OK, USA, May 26, 2021 -- News Conference and Public Hearing
DATE: Friday, May 28, 2021 – 1 pm
LOCATION: Hyatt Regency Downtown Tulsa (Promenade AB 2nd Floor)
100 East Second Street – Tulsa, OK
SPONSOR: Black Lawyers for Justice
On Friday, May 28th a very special public hearing and news event relating to the Tulsa Massacre of 1921 is taking place on the eve of the 100-year anniversary of the Tulsa Massacre on Black Wall Street. The talk of Reparations for the Tulsa Massacre is everywhere and recently 107-year-old Viola Fletcher testified before Congress: “I still see Black men being shot, black bodies lying in the street. I still smell smoke and see fire. I still see Black businesses being burned. I still hear airplanes flying overhead. I hear the screams,” Viola Fletcher, said in the CBS News video. “I have lived through the massacre every day.”
This Public Hearing on Reparations in Tulsa will be conducted by Attorney Malik Shabazz, National President of Black Lawyers for Justice and keynote speaker for the National Black Power Convention; a major convention and Second Amendment March taking place in Tulsa May 28-30.
BLACK-EMPOWERMENT.ORG BLACK RIGHTS MATTER/BLACK LAWYERS FOR JUSTICE
Attorney Shabazz says “On the 100-year anniversary of the Tulsa Massacre we are reminded just how serious the case and the cause for Reparations truly is. This Public Hearing is designed to illustrate the horrific magnitude of the effects caused by the Tulsa Massacre and to help the world understand why this 100-year commemoration is all about Reparations.”
Witnesses called at the hearing will be descendants of Tulsa survivors, Black Wall Street historians, and Nick Bezzel co-leader of the Second Amendment March for Reparations set for Saturday, May 29th.
Please RSVP: attorneymalikshabazz@gmail.com
Contact: 301.513.5445 or 1.844.41BLACK (844.412.5225)
Malik Zulu Shabazz, Esq
Black Lawyers for Justice
+1 301-513-5445
attorneymalikshabazz@gmail.com