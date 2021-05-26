ISD Immunotech granted US and EU patents for novel severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) therapy candidate ISD017
ISD Immunotech granted US and EU patents for ISD017 a first-in-class drug candidate in development for severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) patientsCOPENHAGEN, DENMARK, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISD Immunotech (“ISD”), a private biotechnology company developing a novel peptide therapeutic for the treatment of severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), announced today that the US Patent and Trademark Office has granted the company its first US patent covering the lead candidate ISD017. Patent US10,961,279 entitled “Identification and Attenuation of the Immunosuppressive Domains in Fusion Proteins of Enveloped RNA Viruses” describes novel immunosuppressive domains (ISDs) derived from enveloped RNA viruses including the specific sequence of ISD017, a solubility engineered version of a native isd sequence from influenza virus.
The company also announced that the European Patent Office has granted ISD its second patent. Patent EP2983706 entitled “Use of Immune Suppressive Domains as Medicaments” provides extended exclusivity of ISD017, a promising peptide therapeutic candidate.
Kristian Hansen, Chief Development Officer commented:
“We are excited to have been granted our first US patent and second European patent specifically claiming our lead candidate ISD017. This represents a milestone for the company. The US patent comes from our first patent family and the EU patent from our second patent family. We expect additional US patents issued from our second patent family to be granted providing further exclusivity of our lead candidate ISD017. This unique peptide has the potential to be a first-in-class personalised medicine addressing the very high unmet medical need for patients suffering from devastating severe lupus and we expect to initiate IND-enabling studies by 2022”.
About ISD Immunotech
ISD Immunotech is a private preclinical biotech startup focusing on the development of a peptide therapeutic, ISD017, which uniquely blocks all aspects of STING pathway overactivation in severe SLE (lupus).
The company, headquartered in Copenhagen, is a spinout of Aarhus University, Denmark, which is an academic center of excellence in STING biology. In 2020 the company entered into a strategic research collaboration with Biogen Inc., Cambridge, MA, USA (Nasdaq: BIIB) to jointly develop ISD017 towards clinical testing. ISD Immunotech is run by a team of seasoned biotech and pharma executives with decades of peptide R&D experience. The company is supported by world class academic and clinical advisors with deep insight into STING biology, animal disease models and clinical lupus research. The company is funded by Novo Seeds.
