ISD Immunotech strengthens scientific advisory board
ISD Immunotech today announced that the company’s scientific advisory board gains new industry medical expertise through the appointment of Dr Harsukh Parmar.COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Harsukh Parmar has been appointed as new member of the Scientific Advisory Board at ISD Immunotech, a biotech start-up developing a first-in-class therapeutics for treatment of severe systemic lupus erythematosus. Dr. Parmar adds further expertise in medical innovation, translational drug development and clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and autoimmune disease and both a USA and European perspective to the company’s scientific advisory board.
Dr. Parmar brings years of industry and clinical experience as he has worked for more than 24 years at Pfizer, Roche, AstraZeneca & Merck Kga and has transitioned more than 120 NME’s from Discovery into Development and Launch of several mega blockbusters in his previous roles. He has also worked across several therapeutic areas including immunology, oncology, cardiology, respiratory, and neurology and transitioned numerous molecules into the SLE and autoimmune space. He chaired and lead the cross-functional Translational Medicine Leadership Team comprising of both discovery and development functions within AstraZeneca, Medimmune & Roche. He served for 7 years on the AZ global human exposures limit committee, responsible for transition of all new NME’s into man, children, and women of child bearing age and has served on all the major R & D governance committees at all his former companies (eg DRC, HELC, DOC etc). He has also chaired and been keynote speaker at more than 150 industry and academic conferences and has published extensively in a wide range of subjects and is cited in Marquis Who Who in the World since 1990 for his contributions to science and medicine.
Tara Heitner, Chief Executive Officer comments: “We are excited about the appointment of Dr. Parmar, an experienced leader in autoimmune disease who has insights into unmet needs in SLE and who comes with a solid track record of success advancing drug candidates through the drug development process and to market. His appointment to ISD Immunotech’s scientific advisory board provides us with more more industrial clinical experience in translational drug development, and ensures that we always have first-hand insights from both key markets, US and Europe.”
”ISD Immunotech is an innovative new start-up on the Danish biotech scene. The company is led by a passionate and dedicated management team, board and SAB that has a unique entrepreneurial spirit and is based upon solid scientific research that can make an impact for lupus patients. Each person is bringing different complementary skill sets to the team. I am looking forward to joining as a scientific advisor to support them on this exciting journey” – Harsukh Parmar, MD.
About the STING Pathway
STING (stimulator of interferon genes) is a key mediator of innate immunity and the STING pathway has been shown to be overactivated in severe SLE and a central mediator of all downstream events leading to disease symptoms. When overstimulated, as in the case of severe SLE, STING induces the expression of type I interferon and other pro-inflammatory cytokines which activate immune cells leading to severe organ damage complications.
About ISD Immunotech
ISD Immunotech is a private preclinical biotech startup focusing on the development of a peptide therapeutic, ISD-017, which uniquely blocks all aspects of STING pathway overactivation in severe SLE. The company, headquartered in Copenhagen, is a spinout of Aarhus University, Denmark, which is an academic center of excellence in STING biology. ISD Immunotech is run by a team of seasoned biotech and pharma executives with decades of peptide R&D experience. The company is supported by world class academic and clinical advisors with deep insight into STING biology, animal disease models and clinical lupus research.The company is funded by Novo Seeds. www.isd-immunotech.com
About Novo Holdings A/S:
Novo Holdings is recognized as a leading international life science investor, with a focus on creating long-term value. As a life science investor, Novo Holdings provides seed and venture capital to development-stage companies and takes significant ownership positions in growth and well-established companies. Novo Holdings also manages a broad portfolio of diversified financial assets. www.novoholdings.dk
