Hydrogen Strategies to be Addressed by Energy Ministers & Private Sector Executives at the Hydrogen Americas Summit
Summit set to navigate future of Hydrogen industry in North & Latin America, with CEOs & Energy Ministers from US, Canada, Chile, Uruguay, Guayana, Colombia.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - The inaugural Summit is set to navigate the future of the Hydrogen industry in North and Latin America
- Ministerial representatives include the US, Canada, Chile, Uruguay, Guayana, Bolivia, Panama, Colombia
- Private Sector CEOs include MHI Group, FRIEM, Alcazar, ABB, Port of Los Angeles, Plug Power, Ballard
- The Virtual event will take place on 8 – 11 June through an interactive platform designed to facilitate networking
The Sustainable Energy Council (SEC) is holding the Hydrogen Americas Summit on 8 – 11 June 2021, convening public and private sector leaders from across the region to discuss hydrogen industry opportunities and challenges. The Summit aims to set a pathway for regional collaboration across North and Latin America, encouraging companies to adapt their businesses in line with climate targets, participate in the growing hydrogen value chain and keep up with the rapidly evolving business environment.
Confirmed Ministers and decision makers speaking at the Summit include:
- H.E. Minister Juan Carlos Jobet Eluchans, Minister of Energy, Government of Chile
- H.E. Omar Paganini, Minister of Industry, Energy and Mining, Government of Uruguay
- H.E. Franklin Molina Ortiz, Minister of Hydrocarbons and Energies, Government of Bolivia
- Hon. Deodat Indar, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Government of Guyana
- H.E. Rosilena Lindo, Undersecretary of Energy, Government of Panama
- Dale Nally, Associate Minister of Natural Gas & Electricity, Government of Alberta, Canada
- Dr Sunita Satyapal, Director - Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Technologies Office, Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy, U.S. Department of Energy
- J. Andrew McAllister, Ph.D., Commissioner, California Energy Commission
- Christopher Cannon, Director of Environmental Management & Chief Sustainability Officer, Port of Los Angeles
- Ryosuke “Ricky” Sakai, Vice President of New Business Development, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group
- Dr Brian Anderson, Director of the National Energy Technology Laboratory, U.S. Department of Energy
View the full speaker line up www.hydrogen-americas-summit.com/speakers
While emissions worldwide from factories, airplanes and cars dipped sharply last year due to pandemic-related lockdowns, coming back to business-as-usual disregards the agreed climate policy. The new United States administration is seeking an accountable, transparent pathway to reduce emissions in the prospect of having a net zero economy by 2050 and acknowledges the dramatic consequences of failing this task. Similarly, Canada’s Hydrogen Strategy is targeting the same result and positions the country as a world-leading producer, user and exporter of clean hydrogen, and associated technologies.
Concurrently, Latin America has huge potential to become one of the world’s hydrogen powerhouses. With vast renewable resources in the region, Latin America is positioning itself to become a major green hydrogen exporter, supplying global markets with the required clean energy and meeting North America’s energy demand and energy security.
In light of these circumstances, decision-makers and influencers from across the region industry will tackle crucial topics to drive the clean hydrogen industry forward:
- How to approach economic growth and other national interests with domestic hydrogen?
- Subsidization and incentivization of hydrogen production in the regulatory environment
- Capturing value in regional initiatives to promote cleaner mobility
- Hydrogen distribution as a key proponent to falling costs
- Timescales and commercial opportunities for the adoption of Green Hydrogen
- Harnessing the potential for LATAM & Caribbean to become a global hydrogen exporter
- Comparing hydrogen with other key LATAM clean energy alternatives such as biofuels
- Public-private coordination to lower barriers to green hydrogen’s development
For further information & to view the full Program, visit www.hydrogen-americas-summit.com
Notes to Editors:
Members of the press are invited to cover the Summit by applying for press accreditation here: www.hydrogen-americas-summit.com/press-accreditation
About the Sustainable Energy Council:
The Sustainable Energy Council is the world-leading business council, events producer and training provider for the sustainable energy and infrastructure industries. Our close relationships with 60+ Governments worldwide, as well as an extensive network of industry stakeholders, make us the trusted partner of choice for the global sustainable energy industry. More information https://www.sustainableenergycouncil.com/
