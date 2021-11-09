Rotterdam Officials Sign MOU to host World Hydrogen 2022 Summit & Exhibition
ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Province of Zuid-Holland, the City of Rotterdam and the Port of Rotterdam have signed an MOU with the Sustainable Energy Council (SEC) to organise the World Hydrogen 2022 Summit & Exhibition taking place at Rotterdam Ahoy on 8-10 March 2022.
The leaders from the 4 organisations held a launch event, concurring with the region’s Climate Week, where they showcased the partnership in front of an audience of governmental and industry representatives, including: Regional Minister for Transition of Port and Industry Jeannette Baljeu, Province of Zuid-Holland; Vice Mayor for Sustainability, Clean Air & Energy Transition, City of Rotterdam, Arno Bonte; Port of Rotterdam Director Commercial Delivery, Stijn van Els; Ministry of Economic Affairs & Climate Policy MT Member Electricity Department, Gijs Postma; and others.
The stated aim of the World Hydrogen 2022 Summit & Exhibition is to be the go-to global platform for policy makers and industry stakeholders to increase collaboration, showcase advancements, and share expertise to ensure the rapid scale-up and delivery of a global hydrogen economy, in line with 2030 and 2050 climate goals. SEC organises three of these summit & exhibition events every year: one in Asia, one in the America’s and one in Europe. Rotterdam has been chosen by SEC as the logical location for the World Hydrogen Summit & Exhibition for years to come.
By hosting World Hydrogen 2022, the Province, the City and the Port are highlighting their regional commitment to become Europe’s Hydrogen Hub, which is a key component of the Port’s strategy towards a circular economy and carbon-neutrality by 2050. The plans include the development of a world-class hydrogen value chain, with projects including large scale production of green and blue hydrogen, imports and infrastructure, all of them now under way at the Port of Rotterdam.
Jeannette Baljeu, Regional Minister for Transition of Port and Industry: “The province of Zuid-Holland sees an important role for hydrogen to meet our climate goals. Hydrogen will be an essential part of the transition to a green economy. Therefore, we have joined forces with various partners to develop ‘Europe’s Hydrogen Hub Zuid-Holland’; a triple helix collaboration that strives for a clean hydrogen economy. This summit is the perfect opportunity to extend collaboration and share knowledge with governments and business on an international level.”
Arno Bonte, Vice-Mayor for Sustainability, Clean Air and Energy Transition: “Hydrogen plays a crucial role in our energy transition. Rotterdam has already taken major steps in developing production, transportation and use of hydrogen, and our future ambitions are even bigger. The World Hydrogen Summit in Rotterdam is an opportunity to exchange the best hydrogen solutions in order to renew our economy and fight the climate crisis effectively.”
Allard Castelein, CEO Port of Rotterdam: “Rotterdam’s existing ecosystem of hydrogen off-takers, its existing tank terminals, its world class companies, its international network and its ambitious plans and proven track record of developing world-class facilities, will work as an accelerator for hydrogen activities. An annual summit and exhibition about actual developments is a logical addition to this.
Chris Hugall, Managing Director, Sustainable Energy Council (SEC): “SEC is very proud of our ongoing partnership with the Province, City and Port of Rotterdam to deliver the 3rd edition of the World Hydrogen 2022 Summit & Exhibition, the only large-scale hydrogen event with their official support. At this crucial time for the hydrogen industry, we invite the international community to join us at World Hydrogen 2022 to witness the advancements & make key connections to continue this important drive towards a sustainable energy transition.”
About World Hydrogen 2022 Summit & Exhibition:
Now in its 3rd edition, it will gather 3000 attendees from across the global energy value chain. Featuring a world-class exhibition, strategic summit, technical sessions, site visits, the World Hydrogen Awards and 3 days of continuous networking. The event is sponsored by an array of organisations leading current hydrogen projects world-wide, including: Smartenergy, Shell, Linde, Green Hydrogen Systems, Repsol, Queensland Government Australia, British Embassy The Hague, Department For International Trade UK, BOSS Energy, Chiyoda, DTEK. For more information visit https://www.world-hydrogen-summit.com/
About the Province of Zuid-Holland
The province of Zuid-Holland is one of Europe's top regions in terms of economic and social potential: an innovative metropolitan delta, comprising of mainport Rotterdam, greenports, knowledge-intensive businesses, universities and knowledge institutes, as well as highly populated urbans and rural areas. In order to achieve our climate targets, there will be need for hydrogen. Hydrogen will be the new essential energy carrier and feedstock for decarbonising industry and creating a new green industry. Together with partners, the province of Zuid Holland is working on an integral value chain for Zuid-Holland as Europe's Hydrogen Hub. Cooperation across national borders is an important requirement to complete the necessary energy transition and we welcome interest to work together.
About the City of Rotterdam
The City of Rotterdam is the governing body of the second-largest city in the Netherlands. Our ambition is to make Rotterdam a sustainable, healthy and green city with a thriving and innovative economy. We work on these challenges with citizens, businesses, knowledge partners and other governmental parties, focusing on four overlapping themes: energy transition, circular, climate adaptation and clean air. Hydrogen is a key part of our ambitions; we support the regional plans to develop Rotterdam into Europe’s Hydrogen Hub.
About the Port of Rotterdam
The aim of the Port of Rotterdam Authority is to strengthen the competitive position of the port of Rotterdam as a logistics hub and a world-class industrial complex in terms of both size and quality. The Port Authority is able and willing to make an impact and so it is focusing on accelerating sustainability in the port and it is a partner in the digitalisation of the port and logistics chains. The Port Authority is able and willing to make an impact and so it is focusing on accelerating sustainability in the port and it is a partner in the digitalisation of the port and logistics chains.
