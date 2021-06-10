Fazzaco Launched New Services and Improvements for App, Web, and Mobile Browser
The new features will strengthen the platform’s role in bridging fintech companies and forex brokers.HONG KONG, CHINA, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fazzaco, an innovative B2B forex platform that connects fintech companies with forex brokers, recently revealed that it has upgraded its platforms on App, web, and mobile browser, allowing companies to post updates, edit product details, leave comments, and rate partners.
The new features will strengthen the platform’s role in bridging fintech companies and forex brokers.
Commenting on the upgraded version, Peter Emerson, Chief Technology Officer at Fazzaco, said that Fazzaco is the solution to the industry’s urgent need for information transparency and efficiency.
“The launch of the latest version is an important milestone in Fazzaco’s development. It is a significant addition to Fazzaco’s platform as we are committed to making the forex industry more transparent and bringing tangible benefits to forex solution providers, fintech companies, and brokers. ”
In a bid to mitigate the information gap and make fintech services and tools accessible to brokers, Fazzaco has created valuable contents, including:
- Up-do-date news, reports, press release, executive moves, regulatory framework, CRM services, plugins, and trading statistics;
- Impartial rankings, comments, and ratings;
- Lists of 1,600+ companies in 18 categories across the forex industry;
- In-depth and insight-provoking articles and interviews;
- Product comparison and assessment;
- Company pages to publish updates;
- Mobile feature;
- 24×6 tech support;
- Language support in simplified Chinese, traditional Chinese, and English.
Brokers will have no difficulty in choosing partners of any category to grow business through Fazzaco’s ranking list, product assessment, and impartial reviews. Verified high-quality solution providers will be ranked top on the category list with industry-accepted standard disclosed. Professional articles comparing products and services will give brokers insight to make the most appropriate decision. Brokers can also view authentic comments to tell its partner’s strength.
Forex solution providers will get the opportunity to edit company pages, release press, follow up dynamics of desirable partners, and keep abreast of the market trend. Registering at Fazzaco’s website will give fintech companies access to an integrated resource pool where they can generate leads, search new clients, build brand strength, and consolidate business relationship.
Marketing personnel and salespersons can run business from literally anywhere thanks to Fazzaco application for both Android and iOS, the first of its kind on the market. The well-designed application provides users with in-time notifications on registration, ratings, comments, followers, and favorites.
Since it was launched in May, 2019, Fazzaco has incorporated 500+ liquidity providers, 300+ white label providers, 200+ trading platform providers, and 100+ CRM providers in its directory. More than 10,000 comments and 300,000 ratings have been left by 600,000+ followers, and any company updates and news release can be sent to 35,000 readers through Fazzaco's social media connections.
Fazzaco also knows a thing or two about China’s forex market where huge potentials remain untapped. Fazzaco has also established close ties with brokers who have already retained Chinese customers such as IC Markets, FXTM, EightCap, TRI, FXCM, Just2Trade, and Doo Prime. Its professional translation team can assist ambitious brokers and fintech companies who are seeking opportunities in entering China.
Companies that are interested in expanding business can sign in at www.fazzaco.com free of charge or contact service@fazzaco.com for more information.
Company Name: Fazzaco Limited
Contact Person：Daneil
Country：Cyprus
Website：fazzaco.com
liu yangxi
Fazzaco
+852 6526 6040
email us here