Royalton Barracks / Grand Larceny, Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Possession of Burglar Tools
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B201566
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Pat Tingle
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802 234 9933
DATE/TIME: 5/21/21
INCIDENT LOCATION: Barnard, VT
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny, Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Possessing Burglar Tools
ACCUSED: Kevin Bent
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/21/21, Vermont State People started an investigation of a burglary into a
dwelling in Barnard, VT. Investigation revealed that Kevin Bent, homeless, had a stolen number items, forced entry into the residence and caused property damage to the residence. Bent was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Court for Grand Larceny, Burglary, Unlawful Mischief and possessing Burglar Tools. He was held at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/26/21 @1230
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL:10,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.