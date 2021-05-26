Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Grand Larceny, Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Possession of Burglar Tools

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B201566

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Pat Tingle                            

STATION: Royalton Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

 

DATE/TIME: 5/21/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barnard, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny, Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Possessing Burglar Tools

 

ACCUSED:  Kevin Bent                                              

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 5/21/21, Vermont State People started an investigation of a burglary into a

dwelling in Barnard, VT. Investigation revealed that  Kevin Bent, homeless, had a stolen number items, forced entry into the residence and caused property damage to the residence. Bent was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Court for Grand Larceny, Burglary, Unlawful Mischief and possessing Burglar Tools. He was held at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/26/21 @1230           

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION:   Southern State Correctional Facility   

BAIL:10,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

