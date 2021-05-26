Royalton Barracks / Grand Larceny, Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Possession of Burglar Tools

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21B201566

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Pat Tingle

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

DATE/TIME: 5/21/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barnard, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny, Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Possessing Burglar Tools

ACCUSED: Kevin Bent

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5/21/21, Vermont State People started an investigation of a burglary into a

dwelling in Barnard, VT. Investigation revealed that Kevin Bent, homeless, had a stolen number items, forced entry into the residence and caused property damage to the residence. Bent was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Court for Grand Larceny, Burglary, Unlawful Mischief and possessing Burglar Tools. He was held at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/26/21 @1230

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL:10,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.