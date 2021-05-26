Orica Water Releases the Benefits of Alkaline Water
Powerful, flexible, alkaline water at home
Did you know how vital water is with it now being responsible for 60% of our human body. Remember you are what you eat but also what you drink.FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ, USA, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether you live alone or have a family, the importance of clean water is no longer a luxury in our lives today but a necessity. In 2019, approximately 1,785 million gallons of water were consumed by my customers in the US. Did you know that 1,418 million gallons were pumped from district wells? Still think water is not important, the lowest day of drinking water usage in the US was in Feb of 2020 with approximately 1.89 million gallons of water being disseminated.
The average supply of water to people in our country is about 4.9 million gallons of water per day. The highest level of demand for water in the US occurred in mid-July with a delivery of approximately 1,037 million gallons of water. Thus, it's vital that there are no contaminants in the water and that minerals still exist. Still on the fence about how key water is to your body. Approximately 60% of an adult body is comprised of water thus it’s not just a new buzzword but a true concern. According to H.H. Mitchell Journal of Biological Chemistry 158 and quote, “the brain and heart are composed of 73% water, and the lungs are about 83% water. The skin contains 64% water, muscles and kidneys are 79% and even the bones are watery at 31% of water”. Keeping them healthy and hydrated properly is important.
Aurica being a caregiver of the elderly for over twenty years realized many of her clients had severe skin and health issues. Being concerned, she talked with many of the families and discovered a common truth that none of them drank water. Later in life, Aurica was now starting to experience these same skin and health issues and was determined to find a solution.
After many visits to her general doctor, she was told it was just part of the natural aging process and there was nothing she could do. Within a few months, she decided to talk with her osteopathic doctor for a natural solution. He told her she was not sick but was very acidic and this gave her some hope. This doctor also informed her that if you change the water, you drink your health will be improved. He then told her that she needed to get a machine to make her alkaline water at home. Persistent to improve her health and within a few weeks, she found a machine that was able to make and deliver the healthy alkaline water her doctor had recommended.
Within a few weeks after using water from this device she saw astounding results in the improvement of her health. Soon after her friends asked what she was doing that gave her improved sleep, more energy, and the ability to live a vibrant life. Next after seeing a few of her family and friends
improving their health, it was time to become a dealer and use this opportunity to make some extra income.
Many in our world are looking for a healthier lifestyle but few have a real-life story like Aurica that changed her entire life path and the quality of it. She continues to educate people on how they can eliminate the chemicals from their kitchen by using strong alkaline water to cleanse their home and even other water which is nutritionally beneficial for gardening.
One client said and I quote “The taste is so good and smooth. It’s hard to explain until you try it for yourself. Aurica provided just enough gallons of alkaline water for me to try. I was hooked instantly.”
Another client of mine said and I quote “I bought the water just for my pets and they both choose the alkaline water over my tap water. If animals can be this picky about their health, shouldn’t you be?
Aurica holds an educational zoom call every day Tuesday to answer questions about hydration and how to live a healthier, happier lifestyle. For more information, please visit her website 24 hours a day at auricawater.com
