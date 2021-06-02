Heart Alchemy Yoga announces our 7 Day Power Yoga Challenge

Heart Alchemy Yoga Power Yoga Workout

Heart Alchemy Yoga is excited to announce an energetic 7-day power yoga challenge led by the renowned yoga instructors Michelle Goldstein and Maggie Grove.

Heart Alchemy Yoga is excited to announce an energetic 7 day power yoga challenge led by the renowned yoga instructors Michelle Goldstein and Maggie Grove.

This free 7 day video challenge is designed to cultivate strength and promote greater balance, mental focus and physical alignment. It’s also a wonderful way to get back into daily practice.

Each day, Michelle and Maggie will release a class featuring dynamic and fluid sequence of power yoga movements and challenging postures focused on improving muscle strength and cardiovascular endurance.

“It doesn’t matter if you are a beginner or an expert. These types of yoga challenges are fun and perfect to make you feel motivated.”, says Michelle, Co-Founder of Heart Alchemy Yoga.

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/pxQVdSNGvj4

Watch the full 7 Day Challenge playlist here: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7OnSLhjS_aMzU5K0RrJtsYO

View the full Heart Alchemy Power Yoga playlist here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7NzHl2CBaZ8svRZmwXzZO16

What is Power Yoga?

Power Yoga. Even if you never heard of it, odds are it’s affecting the way you think about and practice yoga. Why? Because it’s popular and athletic—the very definition of modern yoga. It’s worth understanding Power Yoga because even though it’s one of the most prolific forms of yoga in the United States, it can be difficult to define and has more names than someone running from the law.

Names of Power Yoga: Power yoga (a.k.a “Power Vinyasa Yoga,” a.k.a. “Power Flow,” a.k.a. “hot Power Yoga,” a.k.a “Baptiste Power Yoga”)

What gets overlooked is Power Yoga never meant to become what it is today. The creators saw it as a “gateway yoga” where you come for the abs but stay for the deeper prospect of yoga.

About Heart Alchemy:

About Heart Alchemy: The YouTube Channel, found at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga classes, yoga workout videos, learn specific yoga techniques and practice various forms of yoga poses (asana), breathwork (pranayama), tantra and meditation. The channel now features over 300 videos and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from.

Heart Alchemy is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart-opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic, and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com

