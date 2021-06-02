Heart Alchemy Yoga announces our 7 Day Power Yoga Challenge

7 Day Power Yoga Challenge

Heart Alchemy Yoga

Power Yoga

Power Yoga Workout

Heart Alchemy Yoga is excited to announce an energetic 7-day power yoga challenge led by the renowned yoga instructors Michelle Goldstein and Maggie Grove.

It doesn’t matter if you are a beginner or an expert. These types of yoga challenges are fun and perfect to make you feel motivated.”
— Michelle Goldstein, Co-Founder of Heart Alchemy Yoga.

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart Alchemy Yoga is excited to announce an energetic 7 day power yoga challenge led by the renowned yoga instructors Michelle Goldstein and Maggie Grove.

This free 7 day video challenge is designed to cultivate strength and promote greater balance, mental focus and physical alignment. It’s also a wonderful way to get back into daily practice.

Each day, Michelle and Maggie will release a class featuring dynamic and fluid sequence of power yoga movements and challenging postures focused on improving muscle strength and cardiovascular endurance.

“It doesn’t matter if you are a beginner or an expert. These types of yoga challenges are fun and perfect to make you feel motivated.”, says Michelle, Co-Founder of Heart Alchemy Yoga.

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/pxQVdSNGvj4

Watch the full 7 Day Challenge playlist here: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7OnSLhjS_aMzU5K0RrJtsYO

View the full Heart Alchemy Power Yoga playlist here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7NzHl2CBaZ8svRZmwXzZO16

What is Power Yoga?

Power Yoga. Even if you never heard of it, odds are it’s affecting the way you think about and practice yoga. Why? Because it’s popular and athletic—the very definition of modern yoga. It’s worth understanding Power Yoga because even though it’s one of the most prolific forms of yoga in the United States, it can be difficult to define and has more names than someone running from the law.

Names of Power Yoga: Power yoga (a.k.a “Power Vinyasa Yoga,” a.k.a. “Power Flow,” a.k.a. “hot Power Yoga,” a.k.a “Baptiste Power Yoga”)

What gets overlooked is Power Yoga never meant to become what it is today. The creators saw it as a “gateway yoga” where you come for the abs but stay for the deeper prospect of yoga.

About Heart Alchemy:
About Heart Alchemy: The YouTube Channel, found at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga classes, yoga workout videos, learn specific yoga techniques and practice various forms of yoga poses (asana), breathwork (pranayama), tantra and meditation. The channel now features over 300 videos and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from.

Heart Alchemy is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart-opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic, and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com

Darren kramer
Heart Alchemy Yoga
+1 323-931-5050
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

7 Power Yoga Day Challenge ~ Sunday

You just read:

Heart Alchemy Yoga announces our 7 Day Power Yoga Challenge

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Darren kramer
Heart Alchemy Yoga
+1 323-931-5050
Company/Organization
Heart Alchemy Yoga
1812 Capetown Cir
Costa Mesa, California, 92627
United States
+1 323-931-5050
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

http://heartalchemyyoga.com Heart Alchemy Yoga is a yoga and fitness channel focused on bringing the best of yoga to your living room. Founded by respected Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein of Santa Monica Power Yoga, Heart Alchemy aims to provide you a wide range of top notch yoga flow, power yoga and yin yoga practices, meditation and heart opening techniques. Our focus includes the following: power yoga, yoga workout, beginners yoga, yoga flow, meditation, yoga class yoga at home, yoga for weight loss and much more! About Michelle Goldstein: Michelle has been maintaining a daily yoga practice since 2000 and has been teaching yoga since 2004. A lifelong, dedicated student, she has also studied under a wide range of respected teachers in Los Angeles, San Francisco and India -- including Bryan Kest, Tias Little, Annie Carpenter, Jerome Mercier, Guru Singh, , Erich Schiffman and others. https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7PZVKOUKi4yxpt0FNCgqB15

Heart Alchemy Yoga and Meditation

More From This Author
Heart Alchemy Yoga announces our 7 Day Power Yoga Challenge
New Hot Hatha Yoga class by Heart Alchemy Yoga with Bikram Yoga teacher Maggie Grove
Heart Alchemy presents a new Power Yoga Workout that will help you Find and Radiate Peace
View All Stories From This Author