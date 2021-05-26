360 Sound And Vision Has Released New Music On Compact Disc & Digital Download

360 Sound And Vision Have Released New Music On Compact Disc & Digital Download, And Even Retro Formats Like Cassettes & Vinyl LP's

This amazing company not only blazed away the DVD market in 2020, releasing top independent movies on DVD, Digital Download and Streaming like CASSETTES GO HI-FI, THE FIRST VCR, ANALOG: THE ART & HISTORY OF REEL-TO-REEL TAPE RECORDING, GREAT MYSTERIES OF THE SPHINX, ANCIENT SYMBOLS, SAGGIN' & many others, it is also releasing a string of hit musical albums that will be available on Compact Disc, Digital Download, and even retro formats like Audio Cassettes, Vinyl...and even Reel-To-Reel!

These albums include the art of the classic retro hip-hop band B.L.A.C.C. HEART, entitled B.L.A.C.C. HEART-LEGACY, the multi-faceted album THE WHEEL OF EZEKIEL by Various Artists, as well as a special digitally enhanced 4-CD set entitled SACRED SCIENCE from the philosophical hip-hop instrumentalist 3SIXDY. These incredible CD's are only a limited edition, with only 500 CD's being made of each album (with the exception of Sacred Science with only 100 CD sets being produced!). The cassette tape versions of these masterful albums will only be limited to only 100 copies worldwide for each album!

The Vinyl LPs for these albums will also be limited to only 300 copies worldwide! These albums will also be commemoratively priced at only $25 for each CD and $40 for the vinyl records ($35 for the cassettes) but act quickly as well, you know that 360 SOUND AND VISION music is widely collected and highly valued! These CDs can be purchased from eBay, Amazon, Discogs, Bandcamp, and some other small retailers and record shops! 360 Sound And vision is leading the way with new media technologies and philosophy, check out our new line of DVDs, CDs, Digital Downloads, Merchandise, Gadgets & Fashion! www.360soundandvision.com