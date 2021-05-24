The court’s unanimous opinion by Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye rejects defendant’s argument that, because of the crime’s notoriety, the superior court should have moved the trial away from the county where the murder took place.
You just read:
Supreme Court affirms death sentence for murder of sheriff’s deputy
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.