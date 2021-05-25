(Subscription required) Justice Raymond J. Ikola of the 4th District Court of Appeal will retire July 1. The 80-year-old will step down after a 47-year legal career, including almost 26 years on the bench. He also spent a great deal of time working in the nuts and bolts of the state legal world, serving for many years on Judicial Council panels taking on questions of technology, appellate practice and juror selection.
You just read:
Justice Raymond Ikola to retire from 4th District Court of Appeal
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.