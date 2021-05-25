Justice Raymond Ikola to retire from 4th District Court of Appeal

(Subscription required) Justice Raymond J. Ikola of the 4th District Court of Appeal will retire July 1. The 80-year-old will step down after a 47-year legal career, including almost 26 years on the bench. He also spent a great deal of time working in the nuts and bolts of the state legal world, serving for many years on Judicial Council panels taking on questions of technology, appellate practice and juror selection.