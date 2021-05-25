California court rejects bid for parole hearing by then 22-year-old man convicted of Oakland murder, but asks state lawmakers to consider a change

Although they rejected the appeal, appeals court justices added in the decision a rare plea for state lawmakers to consider changing the law to consider cognitive brain development of young adults. The California Supreme Court is reviewing the appellate court’s decision.
