Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 600 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,698 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks / Violation of Conditions / Assault on Law Enforcement Officer / Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE         CASE#: 21B201621 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Marcinkowski                           STATION: Royalton Barracks                     CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 05/25/2021  /  7:39 AM INCIDENT LOCATION: Broad Brook Road, Sharon, Vt VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest

 

 

ACCUSED: Jasper Digby                                      AGE: 39 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/25/2021 at approximately 7:39 AM Troopers from the Royalton Barracks received information that Jasper Digby was on someone else's property, which violated his conditions of release. Troopers located Digby in a field near his residence and attempted to take him into custody. Digby resisted, striking a Trooper and fled into the woods. He was later located hiding in the woods and was taken into custody without incident. Digby was cited to appear at Windsor County Criminal court to answer to the charges. 

 

COURT ACTION: YES COURT DATE/TIME: 05/25/2021 - 12:30 PM            COURT: Windsor LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF  BAIL: $10, 000 MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks / Violation of Conditions / Assault on Law Enforcement Officer / Resisting Arrest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.