Royalton Barracks / Violation of Conditions / Assault on Law Enforcement Officer / Resisting Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 21B201621 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Marcinkowski STATION: Royalton Barracks CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 05/25/2021 / 7:39 AM INCIDENT LOCATION: Broad Brook Road, Sharon, Vt VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Jasper Digby AGE: 39 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

On 05/25/2021 at approximately 7:39 AM Troopers from the Royalton Barracks received information that Jasper Digby was on someone else's property, which violated his conditions of release. Troopers located Digby in a field near his residence and attempted to take him into custody. Digby resisted, striking a Trooper and fled into the woods. He was later located hiding in the woods and was taken into custody without incident. Digby was cited to appear at Windsor County Criminal court to answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: YES COURT DATE/TIME: 05/25/2021 - 12:30 PM COURT: Windsor LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF BAIL: $10, 000 MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.