Execs In The Know Hosts a Special Briefing on Enabling Work-From-Home — June 10, 2021

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global customer experience (CX) industry leader Execs In The Know (EITK) is pleased to announce details about their upcoming Enabling Work-From-Home Briefing — a CX-geared virtual event developed exclusively for CX leaders at end-user corporate brands. For CX leaders looking to initiate their own private invitation, they can start by emailing Execs In The Know at info@execsintheknow.com.

The past year has proven optimized work-from-home (WFH) strategies, along with engaged and enabled remote teams, are critical for delivering exceptional CX. Expectations have changed, as have industry solutions. During this special WFH-themed virtual briefing, those in attendance will have the opportunity to tap into the knowledge and expertise of an all-star lineup of solutionists and forward-thinking innovators. The day’s discussion may include such topics as:

• Employee wellness and cultural transference

• Remote recruiting, hiring, training, and coaching best practices

• Striking the right balance between data security, performance monitoring, and maintaining individual privacy

The event will be co-hosted by Ebrahim Hyder, Vice President Customer Service at Michael Kors along with Chad McDaniel, President of Execs In The Know. Process-driven in his delivery of an integrated, multi-channel experience, Ebrahim has been delivering award-winning customer service with Michael Kors since 2013.

“Over the years, I’ve gained a fair amount of insight into how to elevate the customer service experience,” said Ebrahim. “When we improve processes and leverage technology, we’re able to create memorable interactions and deliver on the brand promise. I look forward to this discussion, and I can’t wait to exchange ideas with the CX community.”

“We are excited to cover the hottest challenges of our community and explore related solutions in this special format,” said Chad McDaniel, president of Execs In The Know and co-host of the June 10 Briefing. “A process-focused leader like Ebrahim makes for a perfect co-host, and the challenges of managing an effective work-from-home operation are still very real for our community. Solving for these will unlock a great deal of value for leaders that run and maintain programs utilizing remote teams.”

At this event exclusive to Corporate Brand CX Leaders, Ebrahim and Chad will be joined by a panel of five inspired leaders from the industry’s top partners and solution providers. This panel includes:

Daralee Easter — Global Work At Home Leader, Concentrix

Daralee specializes in solving customer journey challenges, bringing unique insight into optimizing work-at-home and virtual call center environments.

Michaud Ray — Vice President, Business Development and Strategic Accounts, Sykes

Michaud is a goal-oriented veteran of the industry with a deep understanding of operations, operational management, and the value of a win/win relationship.

Hugo Felipe Godoy — Vice President, LACAR Region, Conduent

Hugo has more than 20 years of experience utilizing technology to enable the delivery of better interactions between brands and their customers.

Cheryl Gunn — Senior Vice President of Operations, Liveops

Cheryl brings a wealth of operational insight, paired with a steadfast focus on outcomes and results, and how those match against business needs and customer expectations.

Daniel Borrelli — RPA Solution Engineer, NICE

Daniel thrives on creating innovative IT solutions that enhance customer satisfaction, drive business growth, and creating greater process efficiencies at scale.



Join us on Thursday, June 10, 2021 (11:30 AM – 2:00 PM EDT), and take a look over the horizon at what’s most important for ensuring the long-term viability and the successful management of a remote workforce. Learn about WFH 2.0 best practices and find out what practitioners and industry insiders have to say about today’s most critical initiatives.

Are you a CX leader at an end-user corporate brand, and you’d like to attend this special event? Email Execs In The Know at info@execsintheknow.com to request your private invitation.

