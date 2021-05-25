Section of Route 3007 (Goucher Street/D-Street) Closing for Repairs Effective Immediately in Cambria County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that a section of Route 3007 (Goucher Street/D-Street) in Lower Yoder Township, Cambria County will be shut down and traffic will be rerouted effective immediately.

A detour will be placed and traffic will be directed from Route 3007 (Goucher Street/D-Street) onto Route 271 (Menoher Boulevard) and Route 3005 (Saint Clair Road), to Route 56 (Fairfield Avenue), depending on the direction being traveled. This detour will be in place until further notice.

Sink holes have formed along this section of Route 3007 that need to be repaired before normal traffic patterns can resume.

Motorists are advised to use caution driving through the area, be alert for workers and obey all posted work zone signage.

This work is being done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

