Paving Project to Start Soon on Route 258 in Jefferson Township and Clark Borough, Mercer County

A $2.9 million resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on more than 10 miles of Route 258 in Jefferson Township and Clark Borough, Mercer County is scheduled to start soon.

The project will include paving of 10 miles of roadway from the intersection of Route 18 in Clark Borough to the intersection of Blossom Court in Jefferson Township.

Work will include milling and paving, along with minor drainage improvements, and guiderail updates.

Construction is expected to begin June 7, 2021, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed by early October 2021.

The project will require a daytime traffic pattern shifts and single-lane restrictions. Drivers should anticipate travel delays during active work hours.

The contractor is Lindy Paving, Inc. of Union City, PA. The contract cost is $2,934,439.20, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

