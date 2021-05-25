NCDOR Announces Extra Credit Grant Application Extension through July 1

The North Carolina Department of Revenue (NCDOR) announced today that the application period for the $335 Extra Credit Grants is extended again through July 1, 2021 for eligible individuals who did not already receive the payments.

The grant program was established in last year’s Coronavirus Relief Act 3.0 to assist families with virtual schooling and child-care costs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Roy Cooper signed Senate Bill 172 into law yesterday, which authorized the extension of the program through July 1 beyond the earlier May 31 extension. While the NCDOR sent more than 1 million checks to North Carolinians last year, including around 140,000 to families not required to file a tax return, some families with qualifying children missed the Oct. 15, 2020 application deadline.

Individuals with qualifying children who were 16 and younger at the end of 2019 who did not already receive the $335 grant may apply through the NCDOR website through July 1. Those who received a check last fall or earlier this year are ineligible. The online and printable paper applications and eligibility information are here: https://www.ncdor.gov/extracredit

Payments will be sent by check to eligible applicants as soon as possible.