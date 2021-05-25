2021-05-25 14:06:33.963 $100,000 Scratchers Prize Won In Jackson

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Clifford Comstock of Jackson has claimed a $100,000 top prize in the Missouri Lottery’s “$100,000 Cash” Scratchers game. His winning ticket was purchased at Harps Food Store, 309 E. Jackson Blvd., in Jackson.

In FY20, Missouri Lottery players in Cape Girardeau County won more than $12.7 million in prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $973,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $7.4 million of Lottery proceeds supported educational programs in the county, including approximately $5 million for Southeast Missouri State University. For a detailed list of the programs that benefitted, visit MOLottery.com

