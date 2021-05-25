RE: Road Closure 89 Sharon
CORRECTION TO CLOSURE
I 89 NORTH Bound will be shut down at the Exit 2 ramps.
From: Dyer, Brianna <Brianna.Dyer@vermont.gov> Sent: Tuesday, May 25, 2021 3:33 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; AOT - Road Closures <Aot.RoadClosures@vermont.gov> Cc: DPS - B1 Disp <DPS.B1Disp@vermont.gov> Subject: Road Closure 89 Sharon
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
Press Release – Road Closure Notification
I 89 South bound is closed at Exit 2 ramps for a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last for an extended period of time. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
