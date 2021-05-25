Laptops, Desktops, Tablets on the Minnesota Computer Contract from Nor-Tech

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., U.S., May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech, headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. for more than two decades, is the preferred reseller for laptops, desktops, tablets and more on the Minn. State Computer Contract (Buy.IT). Nor-Tech offers products from HP, Lenovo and more and is also a Lenovo Authorized Service Provider (ASP).

At Nor-Tech’s dedicated contract website, Minnesota State Agencies and members of the Cooperative Purchase Vendors (CPV) program can buy the following products: tablets, portable computers, ruggedized portable computers, desktop computers, monitors (displays), computer accessories and cables, tablet/laptop cases. general computer services and warranties
Advantages of working with a local Buy.IT contract holder include fast repair with little downtime; fast delivery; and a complete personalized experience. In addition to being local, Nor-Tech offers many advantages over other Buy.IT contract holders, including an expansive warehouse that gives buyers the ability to take delivery when it is convenient for them.
Nor-Tech always puts customers at the center with technology that is:
• Easy to deploy and intuitive to use. Access to resources, information and functionality are just a couple of clicks away.
• Cost-Effective and Powerful. The laptops, tablets and desktops they offer have the most power, features, flexibility and expandability for the price.
• Sturdy: The technology is built to survive the day-to-day mishaps that occur at work, on the road and in classrooms. When necessary, repairs are local with little downtime.
• Backed by No Wait-Time Support: Because Nor-Tech knows everyone’s time is valuable, they avoid putting clients on hold.

Nor-Tech's contract-specific ecommerce site is located at: https://state.nor-tech.com/. Find out more about Nor-Tech’s advantages for Buy.IT purchasers at: https://www.nor-tech.com/minnesota-state-contract/. Nor-Tech’s contract number is 160318.

Nor-Tech is on CRN’s list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro and is also a member of Hyperion Research’s prestigious HPC Technical Computing Advisory Panel. The company is a complete high performance computer solution provider for 2015 and 2017 Nobel Physics Award-contending/winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech’s high performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. Nor-Tech holds the following contracts: Minnesota State IT, GSA, University of Wisconsin System, and NASA SEWP V. To contact Nor-Tech call 952-808-1000/toll free: 877-808-1010 or visit https://www.nor-tech.com. Full release at: https://www.nor-tech.com/category/news/. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.

