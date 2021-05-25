Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Boaters encouraged to avoid Heytman’s Landing and Village Creek boat ramps on Mississippi River

LANSING – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) urges boaters to use caution at the Heytman’s Landing and Lansing Village Creek boat accesses with lower water predicted through the week. Boats could run aground as river levels drop due to a partial closure of the boat channel at the mouth of the creek and an obstruction on the channel going under the bridge on the main channel side. 

Boaters are encouraged to seek other ramps in the area, including New Albin Army Road, north of Lansing. There are many ramps on the Wisconsin side of the river. The Big Slough and Winneshiek Slough landings are directly across the Lansing Bridge in Wisconsin. Blackhawk Park area has multiple ramps and Dairyland Power access south of Genoa has plenty of parking.

The Iowa DNR is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to obtain permits to dredge the boat access channel and secure a suitable site for the dredged material at Lansing Village Creek.

