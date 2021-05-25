GRAZIA USA ANNOUNCES GRAZIA by ONEHOPE — AN EXCLUSIVE SIGNATURE SUMMER ROSÉ
GRAZIA by ONEHOPE embodies the effortless luxury associated with summer in the global enclaves and getaway destinations of the world’s tastemakers—such as the birthplace of the Grazia brand, Italy.
LAUNCHING MEMORIAL DAY, THIS LATEST CREATION IS CAUSE-ORIENTED & DELICIOUSLY CHIC
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pantheon Media Group, the U.S. publisher of the Italian fashion and cultural authority Grazia from the Mondadori Group, is pleased to announce a partnership with ONEHOPE Wine to release GRAZIA by ONEHOPE, a rosé to celebrate summer.
— Brandon Hall, Chief Brand Officer and Co-Founder of ONEHOPE Wine
GRAZIA by ONEHOPE is a Vintner Collection California Rosé from the popular Napa Valley brand, which integrates positive community impact into every bottle.
A delicious rosé with enticing aromas of fresh strawberry, crisp watermelon, and hints of zesty blood orange blended with a touch of sweetness to add volume into the finish, this tantalizing vintage boasts a rich strawberry backbone with hints of cherry, watermelon, and citrusy aromas. Its delicate pink rose color only adds to the delightful sensory experience—a moment of indulgence that is perfect for summer.
“Rosé has become a cultural phenomenon in the USA, and nowhere is this more evident than the Hamptons in the summer,” said Betsy Jones, Chief Marketing Officer of Grazia USA. “The partnership with ONEHOPE is a seamless collaboration between two like-minded brands with similar beliefs and core values, such as a commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. Timed to the launch of Grazia Gazette: The Hamptons, our first-ever product launch is embued with this cause-oriented synergy.”
GRAZIA by ONEHOPE will support Project Zero, a global movement supported by renowned scientists, business leaders, campaigners, culture makers and ocean experts, who are all working together to awaken the fight for the ocean. Both companies have made a donation in the amount of $10,000 to kickstart fundraising efforts, and a percentage of each sale of GRAZIA by ONEHOPE will go to the organization.
The rosé was created and developed in partnership with friends and entrepreneurs Brandon Hall, Chief Brand Officer of ONEHOPE, and Dylan Howard, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PMG, publisher of Grazia USA and Grazia Gazette: The Hamptons. It was taste-tested and hand-picked by Grazia USA editors.
“ONEHOPE has opportunities to create a lot of new projects with various partners and are highly selective about what they invest their time and energy into. When we considered developing a wine product, I knew immediately that it had to be with Brandon and ONEHOPE. Between the people, the product, and the purpose, the vision was there to create something authentic and memorable. We are sure that everyone this summer will fall in love with GRAZIA by ONEHOPE,” said Mr. Howard.
GRAZIA by ONEHOPE will be available for purchase online exclusively at onehopewine.com/grazia and will retail at $30 per bottle.
“As our first major publication partner, Grazia truly aligns with our goal to create unique, impactful and innovative experiences customers can enjoy,” stated Brandon Hall, Chief Brand Officer and Co-Founder of ONEHOPE Wine. “GRAZIA by ONEHOPE is a refreshing rosé that you can pair with your favorite summertime meals and sip all summer long.”
ABOUT GRAZIA:
Grazia is Italy's fashion bible, published by the Mondadori Group. For 80 years Grazia has remained in step with changing tastes season after season, style after style. At the top end of quality and design, Grazia is the most accomplished ambassador of the “Made in Italy” brand and is a preferred advertising vehicle for designer, fashion, and beauty companies. Thanks to its experience, excellence, and brand value, Grazia is the first Italian weekly magazine to extend its successful formula abroad with 21 editions worldwide in 23 countries, creating the most dynamic magazine network on the market and the global platform graziamagazine.com.
ABOUT PANTHEON MEDIA GROUP, LLC:
Pantheon Media Group (PMG) is an independent next-generation media company that brings one of the most prestigious European fashion magazines to the biggest fashion market in the world. PMG is the exclusive publisher of Grazia USA, the latest franchise of the iconic fashion bible, first launched in Italy in 1938. Also uniquely focused on beauty, culture, society, status, celebrity, and luxury, Grazia USA publishes digitally first and later in print, with the release of the first of its quarterly 400-page magazines in 2021. Grazia USA does more than just inform and inspire an educated audience of influential readers: It is unlike anything the fashion industry in the United States has ever seen. We do not serve readers, we serve users. PMG is a 360-degree media business that is poised for the future, broadening storytelling into virtual and augmented reality, video, television, audio, e-commerce, live events, branded content, innovative advertising solutions and beyond. PMG is headquartered in New York City.
ABOUT ONEHOPE WINE:
Located in the heart of Napa Valley, ONEHOPE Wine is on a mission to share wine and give hope. Our award-winning wine gives back to causes that nourish the future including hunger, health, water and education. Since ONEHOPE Wine launched in 2007, we've donated more than $6 million to causes around the world. For more information on ONEHOPE, visit ONEHOPEWine.com or follow us on Instagram @onehope and Facebook @onehopewine.
