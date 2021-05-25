SR 1023 in Manchester Township, Wayne County is Closed for Bridge Repairs

Dunmore, PA – SR 1023 in Manchester Township is closed between Gills Hill Road and Equinunk Creek Road in order to perform bridge repairs.

The detour will be as follows:

Traveling North on Pine Mill Road:

Turn Right onto Gills Hill Road;

Continue on Gills Hill Road/Hellmers Road for 3.6 miles;

Turn Left onto Hancock Highway, SR 191;

Continue on Hancock highway for 6.3 miles; and

The detour will end at the intersection of the Hancock Highway and Pine Mill Road.

Traveling South to Pine Mill Road:

Continue Straight on Hancock Highway, SR 191, for 6.3 miles;

Turn Right onto Hellmers Road/Gills Hill Road;

Continue Straight on Hellmers Road/Gills Hill Road for 3.6 miles; and

The detour will end at the intersection of Gills Hill Road and Pine Mill Road.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which may include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists should use caution and seek an alternate route when traveling in the area.

